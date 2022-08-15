Read full article on original website
Opponents of Utah Lake islands project feel emboldened after legal issues revealed
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One of Utah’s top state lands officials told lawmakers on Wednesday that a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and create islands for private development “is unconstitutional and is not legally sound.”. The announcement has buoyed opponents of the project, who hold differing opinions...
Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
Utah parents file complaint, allege girl who won first place in competition could be trans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two parents of second and third place finishers in a 2021 state competition launched a complaint against the girl that took first place and alleged she could be transgender, according to the Utah High School Activities Association. David Spatafore with the UHSAA said they...
Utah attorney suggests transgender ban in girls' sports may extend to private schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new law in Utah prohibiting transgender students from participating in girls' sports may apply to private schools in addition to public schools. Michael Curtis, a legislative lawyer made the suggestion to lawmakers on an Education Interim Committee Wednesday, and Rep. Kera Birkeland, the sponsor of HB 11–which instituted the ban—went further, saying the law does cover students in private education.
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
Utah's 3rd-largest school district among 10 holding first day of classes Thursday
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Ten more districts are holding their first day of classes Thursday, and all but about a dozen of the districts will be back to educating Utah students when the week is through. Among those are the approximately 60,000 students in the Granite School District --...
Rep. Liz Cheney, former VP Dick Cheney cast votes in Wyoming Republican primary
JACKSON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who has drawn the ire of some Republicans for her role in the investigation into Jan. 6, cast her vote Tuesday in the party's primary election. She and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, voted in person at the Teton...
