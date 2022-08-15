ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
Idaho Cash
02-13-26-31-34
(two, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $71,900
Lotto America
08-15-22-49-50, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $19,050,000
Lucky For Life
01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
Pick 3 Night
9-2-9
(nine, two, nine)
Pick 4 Day
8-8-4-8
(eight, eight, four, eight)
Pick 4 Night
1-5-5-9
(one, five, five, nine)
Powerball
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
Weekly Grand
11-15-24-26-28
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
