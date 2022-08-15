ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

thekatynews.com

District 19-6A Football Expands Dominance

In 2021 Greater Katy athletic teams and athletes earned a host of accolades and awards. How will Katy ISD teams fare this year?. Last fall in football, the 6A Katy Tigers and 5A Paetow Panthers each claimed Region III championships. Katy then lost to perhaps the best Austin Westlake team I’ve witnessed in 30 years of following Texas football. And three District 19-6A football teams rolled deep into the playoffs.
Click2Houston.com

‘They feel like they’re the heroes of Houston right now’: Pearland Little League team ready to make World Series debut

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The 2022 Little League World Series officially kicked off on Wednesday with Opening Ceremonies and the first games of the tournament. Among the 20 teams competing from around the world this year is Pearland Little League, representing the Southwest Region. The team’s first game is Thursday at 6 p.m. Central Time.
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
Eagle 106.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Strong line of thunderstorms expected Thursday

A storm front is expected to bring widespread rain on Thursday, and you’ll want to stay weather aware as there is a chance some of the storms could produce severe wind gusts and brief street flooding. That’s why we’ve issued an ABC13 Weather Alert Day. Thursday starts...
Houston Chronicle

Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday

Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
Click2Houston.com

Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
cw39.com

Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
