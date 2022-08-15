Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Client Filtering Strategy for Audit & Accounting FirmsErica JohnsonHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
District 19-6A Football Expands Dominance
In 2021 Greater Katy athletic teams and athletes earned a host of accolades and awards. How will Katy ISD teams fare this year?. Last fall in football, the 6A Katy Tigers and 5A Paetow Panthers each claimed Region III championships. Katy then lost to perhaps the best Austin Westlake team I’ve witnessed in 30 years of following Texas football. And three District 19-6A football teams rolled deep into the playoffs.
Think All the Fun of TopGolf, But for Baseball & It’s Coming to Houston
TopGolf is one of the best ways to spend a few hours drinking with friends. Even for the worst golfers on the planet, me for example, it's a ton of fun. Well, there is something similar but for baseball lovers coming to Houston, TX. Think all the fun of TopGolf,...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland Little League wins their first game of the Little League World Series with 8-3 victory
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Pearland’s Little League team played its first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Thursday night and advanced to Game 2. The game started at 7 p.m. Houston time and ended just before 9:30 p.m. with the Pearland All-Stars leaving with...
Click2Houston.com
‘They feel like they’re the heroes of Houston right now’: Pearland Little League team ready to make World Series debut
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The 2022 Little League World Series officially kicked off on Wednesday with Opening Ceremonies and the first games of the tournament. Among the 20 teams competing from around the world this year is Pearland Little League, representing the Southwest Region. The team’s first game is Thursday at 6 p.m. Central Time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evolving with the Times, Stanton’s In Alvin Celebrates 100 Years
Not many mom-and-pop shops are able to stand the test of time, but Stanton’s Shopping Center in Alvin, about 30 miles south of Houston, has been going strong for 100 years. Its longevity can be credited to the Stanton family’s dedication and their ability to adapt to changing times.
Charges filed in former Atascocita HS basketball star's murder, sources tell ABC13
A gunman is still on the loose after Atascocita High School basketball star Greg Shead was shot and killed in the Hedwig Village area.
fox26houston.com
Texas A&M student from Houston recovers from catastrophic snowboarding accident
HOUSTON - Brad Gowan, a Texas A&M student from Houston, grew up snowboarding on the slopes. "Kind of selfishly, I've always thought of myself as a really good snowboarder, but hey - accidents happen," exclaims Brad. Do they ever! Brad was having the time of his life in Keystone, Colorado...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood now open in Friendswood
This image is not a menu item from Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood opened its doors on June 15 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood. The original location is at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, and one other location is also...
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Strong line of thunderstorms expected Thursday
A storm front is expected to bring widespread rain on Thursday, and you’ll want to stay weather aware as there is a chance some of the storms could produce severe wind gusts and brief street flooding. That’s why we’ve issued an ABC13 Weather Alert Day. Thursday starts...
Houston Chronicle
Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday
Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
Volunteer father figures adding door checks to their duties in Katy ISD
KATY, Texas — Well-known powerlifter James Strickland might look intimidating. “I’m the third heaviest bench press of all time,” Strickland said. But the Katy ISD dad is a softie when it comes to his kids and their classmates. "Male engagement programs have been around for a while,"...
fox26houston.com
RAIN RELIEF: Strong, severe thunderstorms possible Thursday in Houston area
HOUSTON - The hot and dry August like pattern is changing for Houston as we move into the end of the workweek. Thursday will still be warm, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Southeast Texas during the afternoon and evening. A weak front will crawl into the...
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
