Cheyenne, WY

WY Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cowboy Draw

02-22-27-37-44

(two, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $540,000

Lucky For Life

01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13

(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000

Powerball

20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

