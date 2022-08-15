WY Lottery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cowboy Draw
02-22-27-37-44
(two, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $540,000
Lucky For Life
01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Powerball
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
