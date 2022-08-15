Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event, August 20

Can't put it in the trash? Bring it to the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Center on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM at 2443 South 88th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66111.

The HHW is available to Wyandotte County residents free of charge.

Accepted

Auto batteries, used motor oil, brake fluid, carburetor cleaner, degreasers, gasoline & fuels, furniture stripper, glue with solvents, latex & oil-based paints, paint thinner, putty, grout, caulk & spackle, roofing tar, stain varnish & lacquer, aerosol products, drain & oven cleaners, mothballs, nail polish remover, polish with solvents, spot remover, and propane cylinders.

Not Accepted

Electronics waste, smoke detectors, ammunition, asbestos, brush killers (2, 3, 5-T or 2, 4, 5-TP, chlorophenoxy derivatives acids), compressed gas cylinders (helium), dioxins, explosives, infectious waste, kepone, laboratory chemicals, PCB's, radioactive waste, and wood preservatives containing tri, tetra, or pentachlorophenols. These items will be turned away at the event, so remember not to bring them.

Visitors will need to show proof of residency with a driver's license, BPU bill, or other document displaying their name and address. Waste from businesses and non-profits is not accepted.

The next HHW event is September 17, 2022. Visit the Solid Waste Management page to view all 2022 HHW events and learn more about disposal options.

For assistance or questions, dial 3-1-1 or email info@wycokck.org.