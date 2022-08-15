ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event, August 20

Kansas City, Kansas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bj8dg_0hICnyeP00

Can't put it in the trash? Bring it to the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Center on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM at 2443 South 88th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66111.

The HHW is available to Wyandotte County residents free of charge.

Accepted

Auto batteries, used motor oil, brake fluid, carburetor cleaner, degreasers, gasoline & fuels, furniture stripper, glue with solvents, latex & oil-based paints, paint thinner, putty, grout, caulk & spackle, roofing tar, stain varnish & lacquer, aerosol products, drain & oven cleaners, mothballs, nail polish remover, polish with solvents, spot remover, and propane cylinders.

Not Accepted

Electronics waste, smoke detectors, ammunition, asbestos, brush killers (2, 3, 5-T or 2, 4, 5-TP, chlorophenoxy derivatives acids), compressed gas cylinders (helium), dioxins, explosives, infectious waste, kepone, laboratory chemicals, PCB's, radioactive waste, and wood preservatives containing tri, tetra, or pentachlorophenols. These items will be turned away at the event, so remember not to bring them.

Visitors will need to show proof of residency with a driver's license, BPU bill, or other document displaying their name and address. Waste from businesses and non-profits is not accepted.

The next HHW event is September 17, 2022. Visit the Solid Waste Management page to view all 2022 HHW events and learn more about disposal options.

For assistance or questions, dial 3-1-1 or email info@wycokck.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
Kansas City, KS
Government
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wyandotte County, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, KS
Society
City
Gas, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Household Hazardous Waste#Radioactive Waste#Chemicals#Hhw#Accepted Electronics#Chlorophenoxy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy