Creed Clayton, 8, of Fort Scott, waits to step on the field for autographs during the K-State football fan appreciation day in 2018 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State is bringing a similar event back after two years hiatus. Staff photo by Matt Lunsford

After a two-year lay-off because of the pandemic, Kansas State football fans will have a chance to meet their favorite player and get an autograph.

“Meet the Cats” on Saturday, August 27 from 2 to 3 p.m., will allow K-State fans to get up-close and personal with players on the 2022 roster.