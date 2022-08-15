Read full article on original website
Clemson-South Carolina baseball rivalry just got spicier with Lee going to Gamecocks
The Clemson Insider has confirmed that former Clemson head coach Monte Lee will be coaching for the Tigers' rival next season. With South Carolina baseball assistant Chad Caillet retiring, Lee is joining the (...)
carolinapanorama.com
SC State fires athletics director
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Columbia Star
Columbia’s Buckner faces off with former team
Columbia Capitals offensive coordinator Chris Buckner will get his first opportunity to call plays this week as the high school football season kicks off with Week 0. While some coaches get to ease their way into seasons and their careers, Buckner gets an interesting start to his play calling career as Columbia hosts the C.A. Johnson Green Hornets Friday, August 19 at Bolden Stadium.
247Sports
Four-star edge lands Gamecocks Crystal Ball
The decision date is less than two weeks away and there’s still work to do, before South Carolina crosses the finish line in the race for Desmond Umeozulu.
Sumter, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sumter High School football team will have a game with Lakewood High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
thenewirmonews.com
District Five KickOff for 2022-2023
Lexington Richland School District Five held a ‘Kickoff Event’ on Friday, August 12 at Irmo High School where they invited all employees of District Five to attend. The rally included teachers, staff, bus drivers and everyone associated with the district. The gymnasium of Irmo High School was packed to the rafters as each school was represented and speakers made special presentations.
kool1027.com
High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night
Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
Columbia Star
From Ashes to Wow!
The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Shutt honored as Lawyer of the Year in Columbia area
COLUMBIA, SC – Nekki Shutt, a founding member of Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, has been named “Best Lawyers in America’s” 2023 Lawyer of the Year in the practice area of Employee Benefits (ERISA) for the Columbia area. Shutt, who has been honored in “Best Lawyers” every...
abccolumbia.com
Aliyah Boston invited to USA National Team training camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior Aliyah Boston is the lone active college player among the 29 athletes expected to participate in the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas. Former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson are also among the invitees to the camp, which will include the 2022 USA Basketball Showcase Presented by Coinbase on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET at Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
coladaily.com
Beamer Family Foundation gives back to four Richland Two elementary schools
University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer and his wife Emily held an inaugural event to officially launch a partnership between the Beamer Family Foundation and four Richland Two Elementary Schools. The Beamer Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports education, law enforcement, and other great causes,...
How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Anthony McFall is a Columbia native. He says things have been getting increasingly pricey throughout the last year. He's retired but says with increasing prices, he has considered going back to work. He spoke to News19 about the impacts on his grocery bills. "I might only...
Three area football teams start season a night early
Barnwell defeated Williston-Elko 35-20 on Oct. 7, 2021. Game one for new Williston-Elko head coach Kenny Lipsey comes against former Blue Devils boss Dwayne Garrick and Barnwell, which enters the season with high expectations after making a run to last season's Class AA Lower State championship game. Practically everyone is back this season for the Warhorses, and Garrick said they've been ready to tee up the football to get this season started. This is their first chance to show that they can make their execution meet their level of effort, which they didn't do early in the season but figured out in time for the playoffs.
USC Gamecock
'It’s a beautiful thing': Outfest brings the LGBTQIA+ community together to celebrate Pride
Dozens of rainbow flags flew over tents and adorned clothing while drag kings and queens performed on stage in June to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community during Columbia's Outfest. People said they attended the event to connect with other members of the LGBTQIA+ community. “(Outfest) is a great way to meet...
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Museum to Host SC Watermedia Society’s 45th Annual Juried Exhibition
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina State Museum is excited to host and display the South Carolina Watermedia Society’s 45 National Juried Exhibition, opening Saturday, August 27 in the museum’s Lipscomb Art Gallery. Each year, the Society invites artists from across South Carolina and around the country working in watermedia (watercolor, gouache, acrylic and other water-based paint) to submit their work to a juried exhibition. Accomplished Charleston-based watercolorist Linda Baker served as juror for this year’s exhibition, selecting 70 works of art, including traditional landscapes, portraits and splashy abstract works, from 69 artists, 44 of whom live in South Carolina.
wach.com
Fort Jackson begins pilot program, giving potential soldiers a second chance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A new program at Fort Jackson will give potential soldiers' another chance at serving. The "Army Future Soldier Prep Course" pilot program was unveiled at Fort Jackson on Thursday. The program's goal? Train soldiers who barely missed physical and ASVAB requirements. The 90 day program...
Soda City Biz WIRE
30 Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd Columbia Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers
COLUMBIA, SC – Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is proud to announce that Best Lawyers®, a legal peer-review guide, has selected 30 attorneys for inclusion in The 2023 Best Lawyers in America©, including three attorneys as “Lawyer of the Year” for the Columbia metro area and five attorneys as “Ones to Watch.”
abccolumbia.com
GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning. Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop. “We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer...
live5news.com
SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes start Wednesday at SC State University in Orangeburg, but some students say the housing situation across campus is still full of confusion. Students say many upperclassmen moved in on Tuesday, but some people still haven’t officially moved onto campus. They say, despite applying and paying for housing, their assignments have been moved around at the last minute and delayed.
