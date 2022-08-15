Read full article on original website

Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Some areas in the ArkLaTex are ending burn bans with recent rainfall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days. Caddo Parish is the latest to drop from the list. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week. Here's a look at the bans as of 8-18-22: Louisiana.
KTBS
Seeds Women's Center ready to help after Shreveport center makes plans to relocate
MINDEN, La. -- Seeds Women's Center in Minden is stepping up now that Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport is leaving the city and many mothers are still in need of services. The center has seen an uptick this week and they expect that'll continue since resources will be...
KSLA
Minden women’s clinic says they’re preparing for increase in patients
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Seeds Women’s Center in Minden says they’re preparing for an influx of patients after it was announced that Hope Medical Group for Women plans to relocate out of Shreveport. The medical group has served the ArkLaTex for over 40 years, but cites aggressive...
UPDATE: I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Shreveport Police have now opened I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport. A representative for the Shreveport Police Department told KEEL News that officers responded to a traffic accident early this morning and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim has been transported to a local hospital and detectives are on the scene investigating. I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport remains closed. Motorists are being forced to exit at the Spring/Market Street exit.
This 16-Year-Old Is Making People Smile All Over North Bossier
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
KSLA
City of Shreveport to make changes to retiree insurance policies
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Both retired and current city employees made their voices heard at the City of Shreveport’s Healthcare Trust Fund Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. “The biggest thing that we want people...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Crime Stoppers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
Caddo District Court Returns Four True Bills Involving Murder
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four true bills in its session ending August 16, 2022. Three indictments were in connection with recent homicides, with one of those carrying an added weapons charge. A fourth indictment was issued regarding a man charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to a murder.
KSLA
Section of I-20 W closed while Bossier City police seek evidence related to deadly shooting
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police shut down a section of westbound I-20 for a while the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 18 to assist Shreveport police in investigating a deadly shooting. I-20 W was closed between Industrial Drive and Hamilton Road. Motorists were advised to use westbound...
KTAL
Shreveport Sonic locations offer ‘Wag Cups’ for limited time
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week. Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.
KTBS
Caddo commissioner proposes new plan to recognize lynching victims
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish commissioner is backing off his proposal to cut down a tree at the Caddo Courthouse that he said was used for lynchings. Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson now proposes a memorial garden to memorialize lynching victims in Caddo Parish. The move comes just days after...
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
KTBS
Mother Nature brings much needed rain and a cool down to the ArkLaTex on Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and storms with heavy downpours moved across the northern half of the ArkLaTex early Thursday morning. The rain and cloud cover kept the area much cooler during the day. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a high of only 84. It was 96 just 24 hours before and over 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
redriverparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Grand Bayou Resort
Grand Bayou Resort is looking for: Gatehouse/reservations staff, full or part time (basic computer/office skills needed), Housekeeping staff, full or part time, and Maintenance/groundskeepers, full or part time. Applications available at the gatehouse. Salary depends on experience. Grand Bayou Resort, 5286 Hwy 784, Coushatta, LA 71019. 318-932-0066. To report an...
KTBS
Altered NWLA hosts Girls Prepared for Success event
SHREVEPORT, La. - Altered NWLA is a non-profit agency whose mission is "to provide a network for young women to access information, tools, and resources needed to ALTER their path and positively impact their community." On Saturday, Altered NWLA will hold its first reality check event for girls ages 15...
KTBS
Community Partner CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier CEO Dr. Steen Trawick on keeping athletes safe
SHREVEPORT, La. - August is Sports Medicine Month. It's also the kickoff of a new season of Friday Football Fever and other sports. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier CEO Dr. Steen Trawick, one of our Community Partners, talks about how they're working with local schools to keep student athletes safe. To hear more...
KTBS
Red flag laws: What are they?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
KTBS
I-20 W in Shreveport reopens after shooting that led to accident
SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This was in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport. According to DOTD, I-20 west was closed for several hours closed at Spring Street and traffic...
kalb.com
Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost. The bigger picture is to create a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico. Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help.
SWEPCO offering new payment options to help with high bills
SWEPCO is offering new payment options to help with high bills that are open to all customers.
