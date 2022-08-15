ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

K945

UPDATE: I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM

Shreveport Police have now opened I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport. A representative for the Shreveport Police Department told KEEL News that officers responded to a traffic accident early this morning and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim has been transported to a local hospital and detectives are on the scene investigating. I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport remains closed. Motorists are being forced to exit at the Spring/Market Street exit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport to make changes to retiree insurance policies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Both retired and current city employees made their voices heard at the City of Shreveport’s Healthcare Trust Fund Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. “The biggest thing that we want people...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Crime Stoppers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport Sonic locations offer ‘Wag Cups’ for limited time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week. Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.
SHREVEPORT, LA
redriverparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Grand Bayou Resort

Grand Bayou Resort is looking for: Gatehouse/reservations staff, full or part time (basic computer/office skills needed), Housekeeping staff, full or part time, and Maintenance/groundskeepers, full or part time. Applications available at the gatehouse. Salary depends on experience. Grand Bayou Resort, 5286 Hwy 784, Coushatta, LA 71019. 318-932-0066. To report an...
COUSHATTA, LA
KTBS

Altered NWLA hosts Girls Prepared for Success event

SHREVEPORT, La. - Altered NWLA is a non-profit agency whose mission is "to provide a network for young women to access information, tools, and resources needed to ALTER their path and positively impact their community." On Saturday, Altered NWLA will hold its first reality check event for girls ages 15...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Red flag laws: What are they?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
BUFFALO, NY
KTBS

I-20 W in Shreveport reopens after shooting that led to accident

SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This was in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport. According to DOTD, I-20 west was closed for several hours closed at Spring Street and traffic...
SHREVEPORT, LA

