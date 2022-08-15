ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salento Coffee Shop Opens at City Center

West Palm Beach, Florida
 5 days ago

Salento Coffee Shop Opens at City Center

Salento Coffee Shop Ribbon-Cutting

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (August 16, 2022) – The City of West Palm Beach, the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) are pleased to welcome Salento Coffee Shop to its new location, 407 Clematis Street, at City Center.

Co-owned by Jaime and Johana Lara, Salento Coffee Shop recently held a grand opening and ceremonial ribbon-cutting. The coffee shop offers Colombian-grown coffee and an array of Latin American-inspired breakfast and lunch offerings. Salento will take advantage of the outside courtyard and will be working with the Mandel Public Library to host cultural events including music, literature, art and educational opportunities.

“We are pleased to welcome the Salento Coffee Shop to City Center and look forward to partnering with the owners on cultural events and educational opportunities for our community,” said Mayor Keith A. James. “The Salento Coffee Shop’s opening at the steps of City Hall sends a strong message that our city is supportive of small, minority-owned businesses-- including Hispanic-owned businesses-- and to creating an environment where they can grow and thrive.”

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, the CRA, and the City selected Salento to fill the retail space at the library, previously leased by Dunkin Donuts. Salento’s buildout was made possible, in part, by a grant from the CRA.

