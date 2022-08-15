Read full article on original website
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
4 arrested in connection with early morning stabbing in Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four men are in custody in connection with an early morning stabbing that left one man seriously injured in Peoria County Thursday. In a statement, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to UnityPoint Hospital around 3:30 AM for a man that was stabbed in a different location.
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
Man struck by vehicle, arrested on gun charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested by Peoria Police on gun charges after police say he was struck by a vehicle - a vehicle hit by his own gunfire. Police say Jerrell L. Hardges, 29, fired a weapon in the area of 2700 West Trewyn and a woman’s vehicle was struck by gunfire - which then struck him.
1 person hospitalized for burns after Peoria kitchen fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person suffered burns late Thursday afternoon in a kitchen fire at a Peoria apartment complex, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to a report of a grease fire in a first floor residence at the Glenbrook Apartments in the 4700 block of North Knoxville Avenue, between West Glen Avenue and West Lyndale Road, near Peoria Heights.
State police investigate apparent suicide at Peoria County Jail
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday and died on Monday. It’s under investigation by Illinois State Police as an apparent suicide. Sheriff Chris Watkins says the man was not on suicide watch. He says jail standards require regular...
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the worse...
Peoria State’s Attorney believes more victims may be out there of alleged serial rapist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dating as far back as 1999, Peoria State’s Attorney believes serial rapes have been occurring in the area. The noted cases of assault occurred in 1999, 2004, 2010, 2016 and 2021. Initially, they were connected to one another because of the years between them, age of the victims and that they occurred in different areas of the community.
Young boy badly hurt in dog attack
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family members...
Peoria Police hope photos will help solve weekend armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are hoping the release of two photos will lead to an arrest in an armed robbery that happened late Sunday morning. Witnesses told police a male suspect walked into a building in the 3000 block of North Dries Lane near West Margaret Avenue about 11:35 a.m.
East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops could...
PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30
(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
Arrest made after attack at Juvenile Detention Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An 18-year-old is now in the Peoria County Jail after police say he attacked a staff member at the Juvenile Detention Center. Peoria police say it happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A police report says a sheriff’s deputy was called to the Juvenile...
Pinecrest overpass construction nearing completion
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The nearly two-year reconstruction of the Pinecrest Drive overpass is nearly complete, according to IDOT officials. Construction engineer Bob Hack called the project 98% done. Only the road striping and and clean up of the construction equipment needs to be done. The timing on that depends on contractor schedules and weather, but he’s hoping it will wrap up by the end of the month.
New OSF facility aims to provide world-class rehabilitation services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new facility in Peoria is providing a world-class rehabilitation space at OSF HealthCare. This afternoon a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to open the new OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. This is a partnership with Kindred Hospitals, now a part of Scion Health. The 29-bed...
Pekin Firefighters help students safely navigate the crosswalks
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you saw some firefighters out and about in Pekin this morning, they were not putting out fires but rather making sure kids went to school safely. For the 18th year, the Pekin Fire Department helped grade school students safely navigate traffic and get to their first day of school.
Man arrested during business burglary Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person has been arrested - found hiding underneath a staircase in the back of a building during a reported business burglary in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers located Derrell L. Curtis, 33, hiding underneath a staircase in the back of a building in the 200 block of Voris at around 11:10 p.m.
Effort underway to block referendum in Normal creating council districts instead of at-large representation
NORNAL (25 News Now) - A challenge has been made to efforts aiming to create town council districts in Normal rather than the current system of council members representing the entire community. Normal resident Patrick J. Dullard has filed with the clerk’s office an objection to petitions calling for a...
Peoria Civic Center still waiting for $25 million in state grant funding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Millions of dollars of improvements are needed for capital improvements at the Peoria Civic Center, but the money already approved in Springfield still hasn’t arrived three years later. It’s about $25 million in state grand money, approved in the state’s 2019 capital spending plan,...
Closing rumors are just rumors. Landmark, businesses staying open during sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Landmark Recreation Center plans to stay open during its sale. The business says they are in strong financial condition and they have virtually no outstanding debt. The 11 businesses inside the recreation center will also continue to offer the many services the community has...
