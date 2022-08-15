Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this South Carolina restaurant.
WRDW-TV
Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor for 2023 season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the lineup for the 2023 cookie season, according to the Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands. The thin, crispy cookie is a sister cookie to the popular Thin Mints, but infused with raspberry flavor instead...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Zoe's Kitchen closing Forest Acres location
Zoe’s Kitchen, a long-time favorite for Mediterranean food lovers in Forest Acres, has announced it will be closing its location at 4855 Forest Drive on Wednesday. It will be replaced by a Cava restaurant, according to Lynnsey Baker, public information officer for Forest Acres. Baker said Cava has applied for a construction permit from the City of Forest Acres and received approval, but no specific opening date for the new eatery has been set.
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray home offers space to spare with 7 bedrooms, 9 baths for $2.5M sale price
COLUMBIA — In the market for a little place to stay at Lake Murray? This one has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,300 square feet inside. The Chapin estate might not be the largest sold on the lake in recent years, but its combination of land, amenities and space to host guests make it exceptional, said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.
abccolumbia.com
Stop or no stop: The skinny on rules of passing buses
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As schools across the State open for another year, we once again see forty foot buses all about town, ensuring our kids get from home to school safely. Helping to ensure that safety and that the rules of the road, when it comes to sharing the road with buses, is Highway Patrol’s School Bus Safety Unit.
WRAL
Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
american-rails.com
South Carolina Scenic Train Rides
South Carolina scenic train rides are offered only at the South Carolina Railroad Museum while freight line Lancaster & Chester Railway offers private, luxury charters. With the southern Appalachian mountain chain to its west and coastal plains in the east, the Palmetto State produced a wide range of freight including coal, timber, textiles, cotton, and general agriculture.
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
holycitysinner.com
Free Online Learning in South Carolina Allows Students to Thrive in a Self-Paced Educational Environment
When COVID-19 stormed the world, the transition to remote learning was challenging for many school districts that were unprepared to move online, but this was not the case for students who attended Odyssey Online Learning. With self-paced modules, constant one-on-one support from educators, and an online presence since 2009, Odyssey Online Learning has allowed South Carolina students in grades 9-12 to learn at a self-guided pace that can conform to a variety of different lifestyles in a way a traditional school cannot. For those interested in pursuing online learning in the 2022-2023 school year, Odyssey is excited to announce its enrollment is live right now until November.
AOL Corp
Motorcyclist drives into lake and vanishes while fleeing deputy, South Carolina cops say
A motorcyclist vanished after driving into a popular South Carolina lake, news outlets reported. Officials said a deputy was pursuing the motorcycle when the rider turned toward a boat ramp on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After attempting to stop, the deputy observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the boat...
wpde.com
SC ranked 7th for worst drivers in the United States
(WPDE) — A recent study has ranked South Carolina seventh for having the worst drivers in the United States. The study evaluated three metrics to determine the outcome. According to the study, the metrics include the percentage of insured drivers within the state, the number of DUI arrests per every thousand drivers and the number of fatalities per 100,000 miles driven.
wpde.com
South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety kicks off DUI campaign for Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety stated that as part of the Sober or Slammer enforcement campaign, they will be cracking down on impaired driving from Aug. 19 through the Labor Day weekend. The holiday weekend caps off what law enforcement calls the 100...
kool1027.com
High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night
Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
WIS-TV
California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
wpde.com
Pawleys Island high school student 1 of 3 to win $5,000 scholarship
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pawleys Island high school student was one of three to win a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by South Carolina's electric cooperatives. Emma Rose Radcliff won the scholarship in an audio podcast scholarship competition, according to a release. The other two winners were Abigail Crumley of Pinopolis and Natalia Salas of York.
SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
wpde.com
Marlboro County community cleans up damage following storm
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The McColl community of Marlboro County spent much of Tuesday cleaning up damage from Monday's storm. Heavy rains and high winds knocked down trees, overturned sheds, caused power outages and some flooding. A tree went through Lorene Caulder's home on Horseshoe Circle in McColl.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has all eastbound lanes closed just before the University Boulevard exit. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. As of 8:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes were closed. Traffic cameras in the area show...
gsabizwire.com
Facility Expansion in South Carolina: Navigating the Construction Process
In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of interest in manufacturing expansion opportunities in South Carolina – not only for existing industries but also for new companies that do not have operations in the state. It seems that every day there is a new announcement coming from the SC Department of Commerce about a company expanding their operations and investing in the state.
thenewirmonews.com
Supporting financial stability for South Carolinians with disabilities
Nearly 800,000 people in South Carolina live with a physical or mental disability. Many of them are able and willing to work, yet our state has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation for these individuals. Advocates are determined to change these statistics so that individuals with disabilities can find work and earn a fair wage.
