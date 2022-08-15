ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
Plaquemines Parish, LA
New Orleans, LA
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Arrested for Murder of Louisiana Man

A 19-year-old woman was charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting a Louisiana man in Mesquite last week. Police said Michelle Myahana Johnson was arrested Saturday in connection with the deadly shooting of Jabari Walters of New Orleans in Mesquite two days prior. Johnson was arrested after a witness told...
MESQUITE, TX
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

NOLA Business Insider: Settlement reached in Make It Right lawsuit

It's a classic example of a goodwill venture that went sour. The Make it Right Foundation, actor Brad Pitt's ballyhooed effort to help rebuild Lower 9th Ward homes destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the non profit sold substandard houses that are plagued with structural issues and other problems. Foundation attorneys told an Orleans Parish judge Make It Right will pay owners of the homes a total of $20.5 million.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans

No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 19-21

This weekend, dance at the Jazz at Congo Square festival or stroll through galleries at the Covington White Linen for Public Art showcase. Or, visit a museum that's offering free or discounted admission. Here's more of what's happening August 19-21. For the third consecutive week, linen is the dress code....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

