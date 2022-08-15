It's a classic example of a goodwill venture that went sour. The Make it Right Foundation, actor Brad Pitt's ballyhooed effort to help rebuild Lower 9th Ward homes destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the non profit sold substandard houses that are plagued with structural issues and other problems. Foundation attorneys told an Orleans Parish judge Make It Right will pay owners of the homes a total of $20.5 million.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO