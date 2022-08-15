Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Official Look at Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Rattan"
The Air Max Penny 1 has surfaced in an all-new colorway. The new rendition is for the classic signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, a legendary NBA player who in his 14 seasons, was a four-time NBA-All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member. The latest iteration sees the silhouette dressed in...
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
hypebeast.com
Citrus Tones Dominate the Nike Air Max 90 "Kumquat"
Following a Terrascape edition of the Air Max 90 in “Vivid Green,” the sportswear giant dishes out the beloved silhouette in a bright and juicy color scheme dubbed as “Kumquat.” While we’re holding onto the tail-end of the summer season, the Swoosh team looks to bring out the sunshine as the leaves start to brown.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low Potentially Releasing in "Grey"
As Louis Vuitton‘s continues in Brooklyn, New York, Off-White™ revealed a “Light Green Spark” colorway earlier this month. A few weeks later, reports now indicate that another Paris-exclusive “Grey” colorway from Off-White™ could be arriving in the coming months. Found in gray and...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"
It’s tradition for Jordan Brand to bless its fans during the holidays with a cornucopia of new retro releases, and every time December rolls around you can always expect the imprint to launch a new Air Jordan 11. This year, the Christmas season is going to see the release of the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” which has just been officially unveiled.
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
hypebeast.com
Kanye's adidas YEEZY BOOST 380 "Pepper" and "Mist" Have Restocked
Kanye West‘s partnership powers on with the restock of two YEEZY BOOST 380 colorways, namely the “Pepper” and “Mist” offerings. Both iterations were first released in 2020 and have since largely fallen off the radar, as the last 380 to release was October 2021’s “Pyrite” and “Stone SLT” options.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low
SB Dunk Low. Set to arrive just in time for Halloween this year, the shoe continues the L.A.-based graffiti artist and Nike SB‘s collaborative relationship which started back in 2013. The Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low is centered around various patches expressing Neckface’s signature evocative visual sensibility on...
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Since 82" Has Surfaced in University Blue
Continues to expand its ever-growing lineup of its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the shoe and the sportswear giant has been releasing a slew of new colorways to celebrate the occassion. Adding to its existing repertoire of Air Force 1 Lows, the “Since...
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found" Comes With an '80s Sale Receipt
Also known as the “Chicago Reimagined” colorway, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found” will serve as a throwback to a time before sneaker culture. Centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic, the upcoming release utilizes a classic “Chicago” colorway with an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” Releases On August 2nd
With all the excitement surrounding Yeezy Day 2022, new releases from Ye and his Three Stripes family have been scarce, but that’s to change with the launch of the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” on August 2nd. To the untrained eye, the stealthy pair is simply the “Dark...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy Slides Are Expected To Arrive In “Azure” Blue
As the future of Ye and adidas‘ relationship continues to raise speculation, the two are releasing more pairs of the ever-popular Yeezy Slides. While an informal social media poll may have resulted with most participants expressing desire for an all-black colorway of the injected EVA foam shoes, blue Yeezys have also been widely demanded by casual and savvy consumers alike. Back in 2018, the being formerly known as “Kanye West” teased an extremely early look at what would hit retail as the “YZY SLD” in a tonal, eye-catching blue. Recently, reliable Yeezy-obsessed sources have claimed that the slip-on model is set to drop in an all-blue style. Dubbed “Azure,” a shade of blue that’s appeared across other Ye-backed propositions over the last two years, the upcoming Yeezy Slides keep everything in-tact from their debut in December 2019, but further expand the Yeezy empire.
