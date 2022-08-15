It’s long been a foregone conclusion that Hunter Dekkers would be Iowa State’s next starting quarterback. His teammates praise him for his leadership skills and physical tools, and his coach says he’s earned the trust of everyone in the program. For all those positive vibes, it still would be reasonable to think there will be a drop-off when Dekkers becomes the Cyclones’ first new starter since 2018. He is, after all, succeeding Brock Purdy, who led Iowa State to unprecedented heights as the school’s winningest quarterback and holder of most of its passing records. Coach Matt Campbell said he has a good feel for what he’s getting in Dekkers, which is more than he can say about a number of other positions where new players are taking over for departed stars.

