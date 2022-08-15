Read full article on original website
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football practice observations: Bulldogs simulating for future opponent, rotating on defense
Georgia football opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. But during part of the team’s 13th practice of the fall, the Bulldogs were attempting to emulate a look a different team on their schedule will give them. While the offense and defense were working together, Georgia was simulating...
Georgia football: Mykel Williams named Preseason True Freshman All-American by ESPN
As Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2022 class, defensive lineman Mykel Williams arrived in Athens with a lot of hype. Williams still has a ways to go to truly prove himself as a Bulldog, but many outside the program are expecting the Columbus, Georgia native to accomplish quite a lot this fall.
247Sports
Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
247Sports
Top247 DE sets early-season visit to Clemson
Clemson's newest offer at defensive end, four-star Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, tells Clemson247 that he'll take an unofficial visit to campus the weekend of Clemson's first home game on Sept. 10. Clemson faces Furman that weekend. The Tigers offered Parker earlier this month shortly after he de-committed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris remains ineligible following transfer to Valdosta
One of Georgia's top-rated high school football players will likely be watching from the sidelines this fall, and not due to injury. Gabriel Harris, a four-star defensive end who transferred from Thomas County Central to Valdosta for his senior year, lost his appeal to the Georgia High School ...
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney provides honest remarks about Clemson's QB situation entering 2022
Clemson football and its quarterback situation have been a major talking point over the offseason. Head coach Dabo Swinney, in an interview with the ACC Network, was asked where he sees quarterback DJ Uiagalelei coming into this season. “He’s incredibly confident (and) he’s been through some battles. Last year was...
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
Athens, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Shoals High School football team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Cedar Shoals High SchoolClarke Central High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia turns equipment room into incredible Mario Kart course
What’s better than playing football? Playing real-life video games, maybe?. The Georgia Bulldogs are making sure the culture and vibes are in check, on and off the field. Recently, they turned their equipment facility into a full-on Mario Kart course. Wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive back Dan Jackson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2
The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
CBS 46
Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening. The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench. The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
Monroe Local News
Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash. GSP Assistant Commander...
Comments / 0