Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Three charged with first-degree murder in W. LaGrange Street homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men were charged with murder in connection with a double murder onW. LaGrange Street in April. Miguel Angel Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro-Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez-Flores, 53, were each indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
92.9 THE LAKE

Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over

The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 18, 2022. Joshua Jamal Cole, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges). Israel P. Duncan, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia. Norma Lee Doyle, 45, DeQuincy: Obstruction of justice. Edward Deshund...
KPLC TV

3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
12NewsNow

Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
Calcasieu Parish News

Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles

Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that around 3:00 p.m., the CPSO School Resource Officer at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was outside when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of students. A loaded weapon and a small amount of marijuana were discovered inside a 16-year-old student’s backpack during a subsequent search by the administration.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
kjas.com

Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
12NewsNow

Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
WAFB

NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
KFDM-TV

Shaw's attorneys continue calling for bodycam footage from alleged "body slam" in 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Attorneys and advocates for Christopher Shaw, the Black man paralyzed by a Beaumont police officer while in custody last year for public intoxication, held a conference call today to announce new efforts to bring accountability in the incident that left Shaw paralyzed at the hands of BPD Officer James Gillen. Shaw, 42, who was unable to attend the Zoom meeting, was represented by renowned civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels (The Law Offices of Harry Daniels), Chimeaka White (The White Law Firm) and Chance Lynch (Lynch Law).
KPLC TV

FBI offering $10K reward for information on Rogelio Guerra Vasquez

Houston, TX (KPLC) - The FBI is offering a $10K reward for information on a suspect believed to have killed his wife in Orange, TX in 1997. Rogelio Guerra Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his 21-year-old wife, Sugie Vasquez, on May 16, 1997. Vasquez was charged with murder,...
