Three charged with first-degree murder in W. LaGrange Street homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men were charged with murder in connection with a double murder onW. LaGrange Street in April. Miguel Angel Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro-Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez-Flores, 53, were each indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 18, 2022. Joshua Jamal Cole, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges). Israel P. Duncan, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia. Norma Lee Doyle, 45, DeQuincy: Obstruction of justice. Edward Deshund...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
Lake Charles woman claims she was pulled over by person impersonating law enforcement
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you do when you see flashing blue lights behind you? Most people pull over just like one Lake Charles woman did. While on her way to work late Saturday night, Diondra Evans said she noticed what appeared to be an unmarked black Chevy Impala following her for several minutes.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers are looking for suspect(s) in school bus catalytic converters theft
Crime Stoppers and the Vermillion Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for suspect(s) in catalytic converters theft.
kjas.com
Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
Two killed in early morning head-on crash on La. 13
A Crowley woman is dead after Louisiana State Police say her vehicle crossed the center line on La. 13 near Ellis Rd. in Acadia Parish and crashed into a pickup truck.
Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
KFDM-TV
Shaw's attorneys continue calling for bodycam footage from alleged "body slam" in 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Attorneys and advocates for Christopher Shaw, the Black man paralyzed by a Beaumont police officer while in custody last year for public intoxication, held a conference call today to announce new efforts to bring accountability in the incident that left Shaw paralyzed at the hands of BPD Officer James Gillen. Shaw, 42, who was unable to attend the Zoom meeting, was represented by renowned civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels (The Law Offices of Harry Daniels), Chimeaka White (The White Law Firm) and Chance Lynch (Lynch Law).
FBI offering $10K reward for information on Rogelio Guerra Vasquez
Houston, TX (KPLC) - The FBI is offering a $10K reward for information on a suspect believed to have killed his wife in Orange, TX in 1997. Rogelio Guerra Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his 21-year-old wife, Sugie Vasquez, on May 16, 1997. Vasquez was charged with murder,...
