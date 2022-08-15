Read full article on original website
Four arrested after Lawrence County police chase
LOUISA —A high-speed chase in Lawrence County Tuesday, Aug. 9, led to the seizure of 129 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of four people. Larry Joel “Beard” Maynard, 48, of Louisa is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine; and tampering with physical evidence.
Officials investigate murder, attempted suicide in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE — Authorities are investigating a murder-attempted suicide in Johnson County. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed that the body of a 12-year-old girl, Stacia Leigh Collins of Van Lear, who had been reported missing, was found in the Miller’s Creek area of Boons Camp, on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m.
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mark Jason Pearson, 32, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty today to possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Pearson admitted to possessing approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine at his First Street residence in Dunbar on July 13, 2022. Pearson further admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine to others, and that he previously obtained at least 3 pounds of methamphetamine and sold smaller quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant between June 6, 2022, and July 8, 2022.
Attempted burglary leaves one killed, one jailed
LOUISA, Ky. — An alleged burglary attempt Tuesday morning in Lawrence County left one suspect dead and another in jail. Deputies were called to a home at Peach Orchard over a report of shots fired in connection with an attempted burglary. Witnesses told police that the property owner found...
Three Arrested On Marijuana Trafficking Charges
Three men were recently arrested during a traffic stop for felony marijuana trafficking. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Ashton Fitzpatrick, of Whitesburg, for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. After making contact with the driver,...
Putnam Sheriff's Office seeks to identify vehicle shown doing doughnuts on church property
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle shown doing doughnuts in a gravel area on church property. Video posted Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows a pickup truck doing circles and spinning its...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to a call on Millers Creek Rd. in Van Lear with reports of a man found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up. When EMS arrived shortly after, deputies noticed...
Three indicted by Lawrence County Grand Jury
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned three indictments Thursday. • William Jason Dillon, 41, of Louisa, charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and first-degree persistent felony offender for allegedly intentionally and unlawfully abusing a minor under the age of 12 and causing serious physical injury, placing him in a situation that may have caused the minor serious physical injury and or caused torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28 and for having previously been convicted of a felony.
Fatal shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says a fatal shooting occurred in the Peach Orchard area on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired, possibly related to a burglary. When deputies arrived, a witness said one of the suspects, Jerry […]
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
West Virginia man accused in failed murder plot gets 10 years in prison
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend 10 years behind bars for a federal gun crime in connection to his part in a failed Fourth of July murder plot. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Douglas Johnathan Wesley, 33, of Charleston was sentenced today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 to 10 years […]
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking’s Charges
An arrest was made on Sunday in Martin County following a drug trafficking complaint. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk on Sunday evening. There, they encountered 23-year-old Michael Meade, of Hager Hill. A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the...
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
Three arrested after trooper finds 3.5 lbs. of marijuana during stop for speeding
WHITESBURG, Ky. — A heavy foot on the gas pedal resulted in three men being taken to jail for felony marijuana trafficking. A state trooper pulled over a car driven by Ashton Fitzpatrick, 18, of Whitesburg, for driving 75 in a 55 mile per hour zone. The officer immediately...
One Man Dead Following Shooting
One man is now dead following a shooting that happened in Lawrence County on Tuesday morning. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Peach Orchard area at around 6:20 AM, having received reports of shots fired in connection to a possible burglary. Upon their arrival, one witness informed...
Huntington Man Sentenced to More Than 18 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced today to 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue. According to court documents and statements...
WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
