Martin County, KY

thebigsandynews.com

Four arrested after Lawrence County police chase

LOUISA —A high-speed chase in Lawrence County Tuesday, Aug. 9, led to the seizure of 129 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of four people. Larry Joel “Beard” Maynard, 48, of Louisa is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine; and tampering with physical evidence.
thebigsandynews.com

Officials investigate murder, attempted suicide in Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE — Authorities are investigating a murder-attempted suicide in Johnson County. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed that the body of a 12-year-old girl, Stacia Leigh Collins of Van Lear, who had been reported missing, was found in the Miller’s Creek area of Boons Camp, on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mark Jason Pearson, 32, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty today to possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Pearson admitted to possessing approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine at his First Street residence in Dunbar on July 13, 2022. Pearson further admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine to others, and that he previously obtained at least 3 pounds of methamphetamine and sold smaller quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant between June 6, 2022, and July 8, 2022.
DUNBAR, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Attempted burglary leaves one killed, one jailed

LOUISA, Ky. — An alleged burglary attempt Tuesday morning in Lawrence County left one suspect dead and another in jail. Deputies were called to a home at Peach Orchard over a report of shots fired in connection with an attempted burglary. Witnesses told police that the property owner found...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Arrested On Marijuana Trafficking Charges

Three men were recently arrested during a traffic stop for felony marijuana trafficking. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Ashton Fitzpatrick, of Whitesburg, for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. After making contact with the driver,...
WHITESBURG, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Three indicted by Lawrence County Grand Jury

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned three indictments Thursday. • William Jason Dillon, 41, of Louisa, charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and first-degree persistent felony offender for allegedly intentionally and unlawfully abusing a minor under the age of 12 and causing serious physical injury, placing him in a situation that may have caused the minor serious physical injury and or caused torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28 and for having previously been convicted of a felony.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Fatal shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says a fatal shooting occurred in the Peach Orchard area on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired, possibly related to a burglary. When deputies arrived, a witness said one of the suspects, Jerry […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking’s Charges

An arrest was made on Sunday in Martin County following a drug trafficking complaint. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk on Sunday evening. There, they encountered 23-year-old Michael Meade, of Hager Hill. A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
wymt.com

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One Man Dead Following Shooting

One man is now dead following a shooting that happened in Lawrence County on Tuesday morning. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Peach Orchard area at around 6:20 AM, having received reports of shots fired in connection to a possible burglary. Upon their arrival, one witness informed...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

11-year-old hit by car crossing street

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
CARTER COUNTY, KY

