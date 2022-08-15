ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

Roberta Hickman Stansberry

Roberta Hickman Stansberry “Roe”, age 82, native of Newton County and resident of Lufkin, TX, transitioned on August 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Misssionary Baptist Church, 410 Scarbrough St., Lufkin, TX 75904. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Scott Cemetery in Toledo Bend, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
LUFKIN, TX
Michael Dale Greer

Michael Dale Greer, 82 of Jasper passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Jasper. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper at 4:00 p.m. The family will greet friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Michael was...
JASPER, TX
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital

The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.
JASPER, TX
Fire investigators have a theory on cause of fire at Earl Thomas' home

The cause of a fire that destroyed Earl Thomas' home might not be determined for months, but investigators in Orange County have a working theory. Thomas' residence on Bear Path Drive in Orange was deemed "a total loss" after a fire broke out at the former NFL star's home around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. It took firefighters hours to control the blaze as parts of the home's roof began to cave.
Teenager injured in hydroplane crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 16-year-old driver underwent treatment at Jasper Memorial Hospital following a Thursday evening crash. It happened at about 5:00 on Highway 96 at County Road 317, about 6 miles north of Kirbyville. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, the teen was driving a...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run

BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
BEAUMONT, TX
Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
ORANGE, TX
Two Shot In Silsbee

Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
SILSBEE, TX
UPDATED - Large wildfire in northwest Jasper County

Multiple fire departments were battling a large wildfire in northwest Jasper County on Tuesday. It was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 031 & 032. It began as a grass fire about one acre in size, however, it quickly spread into nearby brush and then into the forest.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

