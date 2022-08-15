The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.

JASPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO