kjas.com
Roberta Hickman Stansberry
Roberta Hickman Stansberry “Roe”, age 82, native of Newton County and resident of Lufkin, TX, transitioned on August 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Misssionary Baptist Church, 410 Scarbrough St., Lufkin, TX 75904. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Scott Cemetery in Toledo Bend, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com
Michael Dale Greer
Michael Dale Greer, 82 of Jasper passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Jasper. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper at 4:00 p.m. The family will greet friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Michael was...
KLTV
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Southeast Texas arts community mourning death of artist known for area murals
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas arts community is mourning the loss today of a beloved Beaumont artist known for many iconic local murals. Kimberly Brown, of Beaumont, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was 48. Brown was born in Port Arthur and lived in Beaumont and...
Orange Leader
Subcontractor dies from probable electrocution at the Sabine River Authority
A 37-year-old subcontractor is dead from what authorities believe is electrocution. The victim is from Missouri and was working Thursday morning in construction at the Sabine River Authority of Texas, 12777 N. Texas 87 in Orange County. Orange County Sheriff Capt. Joey Jacobs said one of the man’s coworkers found...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 18th, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 190 on 08/11/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 18th, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 5 on 08/11/22) Jasper – 34 (Was 33 on 08/11/22) Kirbyville – 8 (Was 16 on 08/11/22) Buna – 9 (Was 9 on 08/11/22)
kjas.com
Funeral services this Saturday for famed Orange County football star Steve Worster
Funeral arrangements are set through Claybar Funeral Home in Orange for legendary Southeast Texas football player Steve Worster. The Bridge City and University of Texas football icon died Saturday. He turned 73 in July. Visitation is this coming Saturday, August 20, from 11-2 at Claybar Funeral Home, 504 5th Street...
kjas.com
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.
Drainage District 6 manager retires, board will meet to discuss replacement
BEAUMONT, Texas — The general manager of Jefferson County Drainage District 6 retired last week. Joseph Majdalani, general manager of Drainage District 6, retired on Friday, August 12, 2022, after working at the job for about 2 and a half years according to the district's attorney Thad Heartfield. Majdalani...
MySanAntonio
Fire investigators have a theory on cause of fire at Earl Thomas' home
The cause of a fire that destroyed Earl Thomas' home might not be determined for months, but investigators in Orange County have a working theory. Thomas' residence on Bear Path Drive in Orange was deemed "a total loss" after a fire broke out at the former NFL star's home around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. It took firefighters hours to control the blaze as parts of the home's roof began to cave.
$1 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket claimed by Southeast Texan
What would you do with $1 million? Buy a fish tank filled with exotic fish? Maybe, fill your closet with every professional Texas sports team's merch? Well, someone in Texas has to think about this after claiming a seven-figure prize.
kjas.com
Teenager injured in hydroplane crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 16-year-old driver underwent treatment at Jasper Memorial Hospital following a Thursday evening crash. It happened at about 5:00 on Highway 96 at County Road 317, about 6 miles north of Kirbyville. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, the teen was driving a...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run
BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
kogt.com
Two Shot In Silsbee
Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
Members of Beaumont community mourning loss of beloved 104-year-old World War II veteran
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are mourning the loss of a beloved World War II veteran. Peter Graves Byrd Jr, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home in Beaumont. Byrd was 104 years old when he died and was born on September 17, 1917.
Husband and wife duo create community garden in Beaumont's historic Pear Orchard neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — The historic Pear Orchard neighborhood in Beaumont is now home to a community garden, thanks to a husband and wife duo. The goal is to connect the people who live nearby to fresh fruits and vegetables in an effort to promote healthy behaviors. Chef Delilah Johnson...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Large wildfire in northwest Jasper County
Multiple fire departments were battling a large wildfire in northwest Jasper County on Tuesday. It was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 031 & 032. It began as a grass fire about one acre in size, however, it quickly spread into nearby brush and then into the forest.
kjas.com
The Jasper County Historical Commission wins another award for service
The Jasper County Historical Commission has received another award for service to the community. The local group which received the 2021 Texas Historical Commission Distinguished Service Award was recognized on Monday in the regular monthly meeting of the Jasper County Commissioners Court.
