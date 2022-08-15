ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

WJBF

Three killed in crash on Hwy 57 in Emanuel County

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Police and EMS responded to scene of a horrific crash in Emanuel County. NewsChannel 6 has learned that three people were killed when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on Highway 57 and Griffin Ferry Road around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. We’re told one survivor from the van was […]
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Missing Bryan Co. woman found safe

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s office O’Hare has been found. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman in need of medication. Betty O’Hare, 48, has been missing since Monday evening wearing light blue pants...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Power has been restored in Pembroke after a car ran into a couple of power poles on 119, according to Pembroke Police. Pembroke Police Chief William Collins says a car ran into two of the areas with main power poles. The north side of the city was without power Tuesday morning, including schools in the area.
PEMBROKE, GA
wgxa.tv

Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
DUBLIN, GA
WJCL

Police: Bicyclist suffers head injury in Vidalia hit-and-run crash

VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators at Vidalia Police Department are looking for the driver who reportedly crashed into a bicyclist and left the scene. The hit-and-run incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday near the 700 block of Montgomery Street. The victim, a 59-year-old man,...
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself. A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested after shooting in the 100 block of Lanier Drive

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after shooting a gun at the 111 South Apartments. Officers with Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive regarding a drug complaint at the apartment. Police say Robert Arthur George, 22,...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County Public Safety confirms one person is dead after crash Monday morning. They say a car and motorcycle collided around 10 a.m. at Highway 80 and Cody Lane. The motorcyclist was killed. According Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, the victim is 63-year-old Lyn Harden...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Statesboro police: One person shot at apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating and reviewing surveillance video after someone was shot Saturday night. It happened at the One Eleven South apartment complex at around 6:30 p.m., according to police. SPD said the victim, who was shot in the ankle, drove himself to the...
STATESBORO, GA

