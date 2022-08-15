Read full article on original website
Fire consumes business in Johnson County, Ga., cause under investigation
Around 9:00 p.m., an employee walked out of the building to run across the street real quick - almost as soon as he did, the explosion happened.
Victims identified in fatal crash on Hwy. 57 in Emanuel County
Police and EMS responded to scene of a horrific crash in Emanuel County.
Three killed in crash on Hwy 57 in Emanuel County
Missing Bryan Co. woman found safe
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s office O’Hare has been found. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman in need of medication. Betty O’Hare, 48, has been missing since Monday evening wearing light blue pants...
North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Power has been restored in Pembroke after a car ran into a couple of power poles on 119, according to Pembroke Police. Pembroke Police Chief William Collins says a car ran into two of the areas with main power poles. The north side of the city was without power Tuesday morning, including schools in the area.
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
Police: Bicyclist suffers head injury in Vidalia hit-and-run crash
VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators at Vidalia Police Department are looking for the driver who reportedly crashed into a bicyclist and left the scene. The hit-and-run incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday near the 700 block of Montgomery Street. The victim, a 59-year-old man,...
Man identified who died in tire explosion at Dublin business
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stillmore (Stillmore, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle crash in Stillmore early Wednesday that killed three van passengers. According to Coroner Jeffrey Peebles, the crash happened at [..]
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself. A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.
Man arrested after shooting in the 100 block of Lanier Drive
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after shooting a gun at the 111 South Apartments. Officers with Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive regarding a drug complaint at the apartment. Police say Robert Arthur George, 22,...
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
Bryan Co. Board of Commissioners denied permit for proposed apartment complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners denied a permit for a proposed apartment complex that some caused controversy in the area. Those apartments would have added more than 200 units near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way in Richmond Hill. Commissioners denied the permit in...
Vidalia Police Chief James Jermon says they haven’t made any arrests in 3 arson cases
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than a month since two houses in Vidalia were set on fire. Then a few weeks later, on August 5 another house went up in flames. All three are under investigation for arson, but police say they haven’t made any arrests and that they only have a lead for one of the fires.
32-year-old employee dies when tire he’s working on explodes, Georgia officials say
A Georgia man died after a tire that he was working on exploded, news outlets reported. The 32-year-old was working at a tire shop when a tire came apart from the rim, the Dublin Police Department said. The car part then hit and killed him on Wednesday, Aug. 17, WMGT and WGXA reported.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County Public Safety confirms one person is dead after crash Monday morning. They say a car and motorcycle collided around 10 a.m. at Highway 80 and Cody Lane. The motorcyclist was killed. According Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, the victim is 63-year-old Lyn Harden...
Police arrest 2 after officers find drugs, guns inside Statesboro apartment
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested two people after officers found drugs and guns inside a Statesboro apartment. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested Tamunowari Jack-Rich, 28 and Soteria Russell, 22 and charged them with the following: One count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute One count of possession of a schedule I […]
Family of Fort Stewart soldier wants answers after she was found dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a soldier at the center of a death investigation is asking for answers. Army officials say Military Police Officer Denisha Montgomery was found dead in her barracks last Monday while on deployment to Germany from Fort Stewart. The family is obviously devastated by...
Statesboro police: One person shot at apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating and reviewing surveillance video after someone was shot Saturday night. It happened at the One Eleven South apartment complex at around 6:30 p.m., according to police. SPD said the victim, who was shot in the ankle, drove himself to the...
