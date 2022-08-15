Read full article on original website
Stray bullet hits man in the back while driving on Chef Menteur Highway
According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit in the back by a stray bullet near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.
One person dead, multiple detained after shooting in Little Woods, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to a media release. NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Haney drive at...
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
One dead in New Orleans East shooting near OMV
Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.
Man killed trying to run across I-10 in New Orleans is ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was hit by a car on Interstate 10 and killed, after abandoning a stolen SUV and trying to run across the highway, was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 29-year-old Barry Smith. New Orleans police said they spotted the SUV on Monday night near...
Reserve Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
NOPD: Suspect wanted after robbing two in St. Roch
According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Deputy constable resigns, investigation shows he ignored calls for help in French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — The reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in the French Quarter while on duty has resigned. According to Orleans Parish Constable Edwin Shorty Jr., the resignation came in before the completion of an internal investigation into the deputy's inaction as someone was raped nearby.
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
Former Slidell Police Chief Max Rodriguez, credited with modernizing department, dies at 89
Max Rodriguez, who served three terms as chief of the Slidell Police Department and is credited with raising officer pay and expanding the department, died Saturday at his home in Slidell. He was 89. A native of New Orleans, Rodriguez began his law enforcement career at the Slidell Police Department,...
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
No Mardi Gras 2023? Mayor Cantrell says dwindling police force could call off Carnival Season
At a budget town hall in Lakeview Thursday night, Mayor Cantrell was met with plenty of questions, but perhaps the biggest question that lingered surrounded staffing issues within the city.
Man hospitalized after Warehouse district shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation into a shooting in the Warehouse District began after a man arrived at the hospital wounded. The New Orleans Police Department says the victim showed up via private car. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened at the corner of St. Charles Avenue...
Man shot Monday morning in Desire neighborhood, condition unknown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Desire area left a man wounded Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say they were notified of the shooting just after 9 a.m. The NOPD says officers responded to the scene at the corner of Desire Parkway...
Salmen High student arrested for bringing gun to school, police report
SLIDELL, La. — Police arrested a 15-year-old Salmen High School student after they brought a loaded handgun to school, according to Slidell Police. Police report that a school resource officer was told that the student was carrying a gun on school grounds around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.
TPSO asks for help to identify utility trailer thief
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a theft investigation that occurred in the 4300 block of La Hwy 24, in Bourg, La. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a utility trailer being stolen from a lot, near Bienville Blvd. Deputies identified the trailer as being black in color and displayed a Louisiana license plate of L468273. Through investigation, Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the theft, and learned the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm. Surveillance photos were secured of the vehicle responsible for theft of the trailer.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
A man running from police was killed in a motor vehicle accident in New Orleans. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a stolen car was reported by a 55-year-old man.
