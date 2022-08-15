David “Popeye” Johnson 73, of Jasper passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Per his request a private service was held. David was born on August 13, 1949 in Rusk, Texas to Jessie M. Johnson and Altie R. Edwards. He was a resident of Jasper since 1978. He is survived by his brothers Joe Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, Mike Johnson of Rusk, Texas, and Ronnie Johnson of Jasper, Texas; sons David Bryan Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, Richard Eugene Johnson of Longview, Texas, Michael Wayne Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, Ronnie Lynn Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, and Tommy Glenn Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas; daughters Dejuana Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, Deborah Plummer of Franklin, Texas, and Altie Johnson of Colorado; and numerous grandchildren.

