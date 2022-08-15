Read full article on original website
Roberta Hickman Stansberry
Roberta Hickman Stansberry “Roe”, age 82, native of Newton County and resident of Lufkin, TX, transitioned on August 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Misssionary Baptist Church, 410 Scarbrough St., Lufkin, TX 75904. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Scott Cemetery in Toledo Bend, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
David “Popeye” Johnson
David “Popeye” Johnson 73, of Jasper passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Per his request a private service was held. David was born on August 13, 1949 in Rusk, Texas to Jessie M. Johnson and Altie R. Edwards. He was a resident of Jasper since 1978. He is survived by his brothers Joe Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, Mike Johnson of Rusk, Texas, and Ronnie Johnson of Jasper, Texas; sons David Bryan Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, Richard Eugene Johnson of Longview, Texas, Michael Wayne Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, Ronnie Lynn Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, and Tommy Glenn Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas; daughters Dejuana Johnson of Jacksonville, Texas, Deborah Plummer of Franklin, Texas, and Altie Johnson of Colorado; and numerous grandchildren.
‘Candy Man’ accomplice Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr. denied medical parole
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr., who in the early 1970’s was an accomplice of infamous Houston serial killer Dean Corrl, commonly known as the “Candy Man”, has applied for “compassionate release” from prison. However, Houston news outlets are reporting that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has opted to not forward his request to the Texas Board of Pardons & Paroles.
Funeral services this Saturday for famed Orange County football star Steve Worster
Funeral arrangements are set through Claybar Funeral Home in Orange for legendary Southeast Texas football player Steve Worster. The Bridge City and University of Texas football icon died Saturday. He turned 73 in July. Visitation is this coming Saturday, August 20, from 11-2 at Claybar Funeral Home, 504 5th Street...
Buna’s Beacon has gone out
The current edition of the Buna Beacon newspaper is the last for the 32-year-old community paper. Owner and publisher Barbara Davis told KJAS, “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the Buna Beacon”. The Beacon was founded in 1990 and has printed continuously since...
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 18th, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 190 on 08/11/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 18th, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 5 on 08/11/22) Jasper – 34 (Was 33 on 08/11/22) Kirbyville – 8 (Was 16 on 08/11/22) Buna – 9 (Was 9 on 08/11/22)
Teenager injured in hydroplane crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 16-year-old driver underwent treatment at Jasper Memorial Hospital following a Thursday evening crash. It happened at about 5:00 on Highway 96 at County Road 317, about 6 miles north of Kirbyville. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, the teen was driving a...
Annual Harvest Fest at Texas Wine & Bistro Aug 18th-20th
The Annual Harvest Fest at Texas Wine & Bistro in Jasper will be Thursday, August 18th through Saturday, August 20th. This is the biggest annual event at the winery, located on Highway 96 South. Here is the schedule for the 2022 Harvest Fest:. Thu, Aug 18th. Bingo Raffle from 6:00pm...
Pendleton Park construction has started
Construction has started on the area’s newest public use recreational facility. Pendleton Park, located at Toledo Bend Reservoir in the Pendleton Harbor Community in Sabine County, is a project of the Sabine River Authority. SRA officials say the park will feature a multi‐lane boat ramp with a protective jetty,...
Closer look at TEA Accountability Ratings school-by-school
Overall – B Brookeland High School - A.
Newton ISD begins classes on Thu, Aug 18th with new safety measures
Newton ISD will begin the new school year on Thursday, August 18th, and the district says new safety measures will be in place. An announcement by the district says that school officials began working on new safety measures at the beginning of the summer, combined with new rules set forth by the Texas Education Agency.
Worker electrocuted at SRA building construction site just south of Deweyville
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was electrocuted at the site of a building under construction for the Sabine River Authority, according to information from Orange County Sheriff’s Department Captain Joey Jacobs. Jacobs says the 37-year-old man worked for a subcontractor at the SRA...
No leads as game room robbery investigation continues
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said Wednesday that there are still no leads in a Tuesday morning robbery of the Field House Game Room on Highway 96, about 5 miles south of Kirbyville. It was the second time that the business has been robbed this month, and investigators say it’s...
Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.
South Jasper County game room robbed, second time this month, possibly same suspect
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says that a Tuesday morning robbery of a game room on Highway 96 about 5 miles south of Kirbyville is the second time that it has occurred there this month, and it’s possibly the same suspect in both crimes. Officers say a man...
Polk Co burn ban violator burns down a house, travel trailer, and two storage buildings
Burn bans are in place for a reason, and that was very evident this week in Polk County where a man started a trash fire that ended up burning down a neighbor’s house, travel trailer, and two storage buildings. Polk County Today is reporting that it occurred in the...
Scam callers claim to be law enforcement
Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said Thursday that area residents are experiencing a new round of scam callers claiming to be law enforcement officers, and claiming that their intended victim has arrest warrants. Foster said the scammer will tell the would-be victim that they can pay their fine, and they...
