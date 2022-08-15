ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings

The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off. VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings. 1...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They feel like they’re the heroes of Houston right now’: Pearland Little League team ready to make World Series debut

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The 2022 Little League World Series officially kicked off on Wednesday with Opening Ceremonies and the first games of the tournament. Among the 20 teams competing from around the world this year is Pearland Little League, representing the Southwest Region. The team’s first game is Thursday at 6 p.m. Central Time.
PEARLAND, TX
Baytown, TX
Baytown, TX
cw39.com

Houston Cougars crack AP preseason college football poll

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Cougars will start the 2022 season off as one of the top teams in the country, ranked in the top 25 in both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today AFCA Coaches’ Poll. The AP poll, released on Monday, has UH ranked...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missouri City MMA fighter faces off with alligator

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - An alligator and an MMA fighter faced off Tuesday morning, and we've got the video to prove it. "I’ve seen deer, coyotes, hogs. I’ve never seen an alligator out of the water," says Missouri City resident Mike Trinh. The alligator had clearly never seen...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring

Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
SPRING, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday

Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
HOUSTON, TX
Eagle 106.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Strong line of thunderstorms expected Thursday

A storm front is expected to bring widespread rain on Thursday, and you’ll want to stay weather aware as there is a chance some of the storms could produce severe wind gusts and brief street flooding. That’s why we’ve issued an ABC13 Weather Alert Day. Thursday starts...
HOUSTON, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
HOUSTON, TX

