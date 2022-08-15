Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings
The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off. VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings. 1...
Click2Houston.com
Willis prepares for special season with new coach and 5-star quarterback
The Willis Wildkats are coming off a season where they won a playoff game and have some excitement heading into 2022. Willis is set to be much improved with a new coach, Trent Miller, who came from Spring, and a returning Jr. quarterback in Derek Lagway Jr., who is rated a 5-star.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland Little League wins their first game of the Little League World Series with 8-3 victory
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Pearland’s Little League team played its first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Thursday night and advanced to Game 2. The game started at 7 p.m. Houston time and ended just before 9:30 p.m. with the Pearland All-Stars leaving with...
Click2Houston.com
‘They feel like they’re the heroes of Houston right now’: Pearland Little League team ready to make World Series debut
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The 2022 Little League World Series officially kicked off on Wednesday with Opening Ceremonies and the first games of the tournament. Among the 20 teams competing from around the world this year is Pearland Little League, representing the Southwest Region. The team’s first game is Thursday at 6 p.m. Central Time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Houston Cougars crack AP preseason college football poll
HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Cougars will start the 2022 season off as one of the top teams in the country, ranked in the top 25 in both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today AFCA Coaches’ Poll. The AP poll, released on Monday, has UH ranked...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
fox26houston.com
Missouri City MMA fighter faces off with alligator
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - An alligator and an MMA fighter faced off Tuesday morning, and we've got the video to prove it. "I’ve seen deer, coyotes, hogs. I’ve never seen an alligator out of the water," says Missouri City resident Mike Trinh. The alligator had clearly never seen...
Charges filed in former Atascocita HS basketball star's murder, sources tell ABC13
A gunman is still on the loose after Atascocita High School basketball star Greg Shead was shot and killed in the Hedwig Village area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
Houston Chronicle
Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday
Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Strong line of thunderstorms expected Thursday
A storm front is expected to bring widespread rain on Thursday, and you’ll want to stay weather aware as there is a chance some of the storms could produce severe wind gusts and brief street flooding. That’s why we’ve issued an ABC13 Weather Alert Day. Thursday starts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood now open in Friendswood
This image is not a menu item from Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood opened its doors on June 15 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood. The original location is at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, and one other location is also...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
Click2Houston.com
‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD
HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
Click2Houston.com
Spring ISD’s new Momentum High School helping students ages 13-26 with alternative methods of learning
HOUSTON – Spring ISD opened a new school this year specifically for students seeking an alternative to the traditional middle school or high school experience. “I feel like the teachers connect with you more, like than a regular school. They actually help you when you need help,” said Anthony McKinney.
1 Person Dead In Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston police reported that they are investigating a fatal crash at 1098 North Eldridge Parkway. The incident is reported to have taken place at about 6.45 AM on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox26houston.com
RAIN RELIEF: Strong, severe thunderstorms possible Thursday in Houston area
HOUSTON - The hot and dry August like pattern is changing for Houston as we move into the end of the workweek. Thursday will still be warm, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Southeast Texas during the afternoon and evening. A weak front will crawl into the...
See how each Humble ISD school fared in the 2021-22 A-F accountability system
Humble ISD received a B overall for the 2021-22 school year in the Texas Education Agency's A-F Accountability Ratings. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-22 accountability ratings for school districts across the state Aug. 15. Humble ISD received an B for the 2021-22 school year with 82...
Comments / 0