NBA

NBA Analysis Network

NBA Scout Cautions Warriors About Losing Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up their fourth NBA championship in eight years a few weeks ago when they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games. It was an impressive performance as Golden State looks to start up another dynastic run with their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
NBA Analysis Network

1 Fresh Trade To Land Kevin Durant With Boston Celtics

As the NBA offseason continues forward, the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant are still swirling. Right now, it appears that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to trade for arguably the NBA’s best player. However, it would come at a high price with Jaylen Brown being among the pieces heading to Boston in return for Durant.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

1 Major Reason LeBron James Signed New Lakers Deal

Earlier this week the Los Angeles Lakers crossed another item off their to-do list when they agreed to a contract extension with LeBron James. James was entering the final NBA season of his contract, in which he will earn $44.5 million. He signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension, but the second season is a player option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Mavericks Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario

The Dallas Mavericks made a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals last season and could use another piece to add to their core before the season. As a general rule, young players are not ready to make significant contributions to winning at the NBA level. They may have all the talent in the world, but experience still counts.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

3 Stars The Knicks Could Actually Acquire In Short-Term

The New York Knicks were able to fill their biggest hole coming into the NBA offseason, signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. They also upgraded the center position, signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the LA Clippers. New York is in a position to potentially become players...
