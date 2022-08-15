Read full article on original website
Related
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
Rockets Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
As a general rule, NBA teams are divided into two camps – you’ve got win-now clubs, and rebuilding clubs. Typically, teams in one camp don’t operate as those in another do. There are good reasons for that. Teams who don’t have enough established talent to compete for...
Warriors Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA championship is the peak of a remarkable mountain top. When you reach it, your work is done. It’s time to set up camp and enjoy the view. At least, in theory. Often, the team to walk away with the title makes very few changes in the following offseason. Still, that isn’t always the case.
1 Team Emerges As Frontrunner For Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to make the most of the Kevin Durant trade request. They are hoping to land a historic package in return for the NBA superstar, but teams haven’t been willing to part with that kind of package, at least not yet. The Nets have sent...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pacers Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenarios
In the NBA, there are plenty of factors that motivate a team to make a trade. Most fans would generally prefer that the only motivating factor was to improve. In theory, it would be nice if all 30 teams were aiming to win as many games as possible at all times. In practice, only one team can win the NBA championship in a given season:
NBA Scout Cautions Warriors About Losing Andrew Wiggins
The Golden State Warriors wrapped up their fourth NBA championship in eight years a few weeks ago when they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games. It was an impressive performance as Golden State looks to start up another dynastic run with their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Cavaliers Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
The Utah Jazz have some tough decisions make after beginning what appears to be a rebuild. One team that should look to take advantage is the Cleveland Cavaliers. NBA general managers are all gamblers. If they don’t know when to hold them, and when to fold them, they’re likely to suffer major losses.
New Details On Celtics’ Kevin Durant Trade Efforts
The Kevin Durant trade saga has taken yet another twist. After issuing an ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets and he had to shut down reports that surfaced saying he would rather retire than play for the Nets again, one NBA team was seemingly emerging as a landing spot. The Boston...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Executive Speaks On Jaylen Brown As Miami Heat Trade Target
Whenever an All-Star player hits the NBA trade market, the Miami Heat are a team to keep an eye on. Pat Riley has shown that he is willing to do whatever it takes to land a superstar as long as he feels that player will help them get closer to winning a championship.
NBA Analysis Network
1 Fresh Trade To Land Kevin Durant With Boston Celtics
As the NBA offseason continues forward, the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant are still swirling. Right now, it appears that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to trade for arguably the NBA’s best player. However, it would come at a high price with Jaylen Brown being among the pieces heading to Boston in return for Durant.
1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
Hawks Land OG Anunoby In Major Trade Scenario
The Atlanta Hawks have been very active this NBA offseason on the trade market. They have reshaped their roster and are hoping that the moves they made not only help the team for the upcoming season but down the road as well. The first deal that Atlanta made netted them...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Perfect Trade To Send Donovan Mitchell To Knicks
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell. While the NBA sources who reported the news made it known that there is no traction on a deal right now, it is encouraging that the two sides have gotten back to the negotiating table.
1 Major Reason LeBron James Signed New Lakers Deal
Earlier this week the Los Angeles Lakers crossed another item off their to-do list when they agreed to a contract extension with LeBron James. James was entering the final NBA season of his contract, in which he will earn $44.5 million. He signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension, but the second season is a player option.
Grizzlies Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Boston Celtics have done a good job upgrading their roster this offseason. There wasn’t much that needed to be done, as they have one of the strongest teams in the NBA and just advanced to the NBA Finals. But, they fell short against the Golden State Warriors, losing in six games.
NBA Executive Urges Celtics To Go All-In On Kevin Durant Trade
There has been a lot of debate in recent weeks about how much is too much to trade for Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets have set an astronomical asking price on Durant, which to this point, no NBA front office has been willing to meet. While a few teams have...
Mavericks Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks made a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals last season and could use another piece to add to their core before the season. As a general rule, young players are not ready to make significant contributions to winning at the NBA level. They may have all the talent in the world, but experience still counts.
3 Stars The Knicks Could Actually Acquire In Short-Term
The New York Knicks were able to fill their biggest hole coming into the NBA offseason, signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. They also upgraded the center position, signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the LA Clippers. New York is in a position to potentially become players...
Andrew Wiggins Reveals What Inspired Defensive Improvement
When the Golden State Warriors acquired Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves along with a first-round pick in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, he was viewed in a negative light by plenty of people. Many labeled him as a bust after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft as someone that wouldn’t live up to expectations.
Thunder Pair Myles Turner, Chet Holmgren In Trade Scenario
Draft capital has become the currency of the NBA. If that’s true, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the richest team in the league. In fact, General Manager Sam Presti has collected more picks than anyone else in history. If it works out, it could be a revolutionary team-building strategy.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0