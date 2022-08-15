Read full article on original website
Collision in St. Charles County kills pedestrian
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in St. Charles County. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 94 near Twillman Drive. Jeffrey Hunt, 58, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a 2003 Chevy Silverado. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a St. Charles Fire Department employee.
2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
Head-on crash kills Sullivan man in Franklin County
A head-on crash in Franklin County killed a Sullivan man and injured two others Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol said David M. Hoss, 61, died after the collision on Highway 185 near Sleepy Hollow Road. Hoss was driving a 2006 Mercury Milan west on the highway about 2:45 Tuesday....
Motorcyclist dies in St. Charles County crash
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash along Highway N in St. Charles County, authorities said. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Paul W. Atherton, 53, of O'Fallon, Missouri. Atherton was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited motorcycle east on Highway N about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs
A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
South Grand shooting leaves three men injured
Three men are in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian fatally hit by van in St. Louis County
WOODSON TERRACE — A man who was standing in the middle of Natural Bridge Road was fatally hit by a van Tuesday night in Woodson Terrace, police said. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Donald L. Nelson, 68, of the St. Louis area. Nelson had been in...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington
(Farmington) Traffic was backed up for a while Wednesday afternoon on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington after a multi-vehicle accident took place. An officer with the Farmington Police Department tells Regional Radio that a vehicle was on Vandergriff Street, pulling onto Karsch but struck a vehicle traveling west on Karsch. The...
St. Charles caretaker charged with elder abuse
A woman serving as a caretaker for multiple senior citizens in St. Charles faces a criminal charge for elder abuse.
Safety council hones in on high-risk drivers
The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council is promoting good driving practices to young motorists, speeding offenders and those with multiple offenses through a new program. The council is partnering with the ThinkFirst Missouri Traffic Offenders Program, which is a brain injury prevention group from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The program aims to educate young people and traffic offenders and share the dangers of risky driving, which can lead to serious injury and death.
Death of woman in St. Louis investigated as homicide
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the death of a woman Wednesday as a homicide. The woman, in her 60s, was found dead about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 Franklin Avenue, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Officers had been asked to make a well-being check and found her...
Ex charged in slaying of Kirkwood woman
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Todd M. Wilbert, 54, of St. Louis, with Murder 1st Degree and three other felonies in connection with the murder of Elizabeth Gill at her home in Kirkwood on August 13.
Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing his neighbor’s dog. Former deputy Ryan Kuehner was confronted on video after his neighbor accused him of shooting his dog, Apollo. Apollo later died after he was hit in the lung with a projectile from a pellet gun.
Steeleville Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Steeleville man died as a result of a motorcycle crash near Nashville last Thursday morning. Bradley Ferris, 40, was killed as a result of the motorcycle crash on South Grand Avenue near Nashville at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, August 11. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Ferris failed to...
Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis
On the night of May 5, Aaron Piggee had a normal phone call with his mother. They talked briefly about what she planned to cook for Mother's Day. His mother, Anngelique Simmons, loved to cook, Piggee says, and she loved her grandkids. She asked how his 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, was doing in school.
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four arrested in high-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Taxi driver shot after road rage in north St. Louis
Road rage leads to one man shooting a taxi driver Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
