The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council is promoting good driving practices to young motorists, speeding offenders and those with multiple offenses through a new program. The council is partnering with the ThinkFirst Missouri Traffic Offenders Program, which is a brain injury prevention group from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The program aims to educate young people and traffic offenders and share the dangers of risky driving, which can lead to serious injury and death.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO