The Shreveport Mudbugs of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are pleased to announce that defenseman Trenten Heyde has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey for the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Heyde, 20, just completed his second and final season playing junior hockey in the NAHL. The 5’10/165 lbs. native...

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO