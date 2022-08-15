Nnamdi Udeogu released his top six programs on Saturday afternoon as the three-star from Maryland is closing in on his decision date. An edge rusher, the 6-foot-5, 228-pound Udeogu remains a raw but very intriguing college prospect. He holds three Power Five offers. Udeogu’s top six includes Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt as well as Penn, Princeton and Yale. Earlier this week, Udeogu was offered by Syracuse; adding to his prior Power Five offers with Rutgers and Vanderbilt. Udeogu is a three-star edge at Georgetown Prep (Rockville, MD) and a class of 2023 recruit. He also holds offers from several MAC programs in addition to...

