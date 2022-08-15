Comedian Teddy Ray Dies In Apparent Drowning, Body Found Floating In Pool

Photo: Getty Images

Comedian Teddy Ray has died in an apparent pool drowning, TMZ reports. He was 32.

According to the Riverside Country Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to a maintenance worker's report of a man floating in a swimming pool at a private residence in Rancho Mirage on Friday (August 12).

Cops discovered Ray dead in the pool when they arrived at the scene.

The sheriff's office told TMZ that there was no evidence of foul play.

However, it remains unclear whose pool he drowned in. Ray reportedly lives in Gardena, California, which is located about 2.5 hours away from the Rancho Mirage residence where he was found.

Investigators are still awaiting all autopsy results before officially determining Ray's cause of death.

The beloved comedian is best known for his appearances on "Wild 'n Out," "How to Be Broke," and "Pause with Sam Jay" on HBO. Dating back to 2011, Ray delivered humor, genius comedic timing, and off-the-cuff punchlines in skits, sketches, and standups.

The entertainment industry was rocked by the news of Ray's sudden death over the weekend.

Comedy Central wrote in a statement on Twitter, "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."

Rest in peace, Teddy Ray.



