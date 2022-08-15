Read full article on original website
Deere shares drop after company misses earnings, cuts outlook
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co (DE.N) on Friday revised its full-year profit outlook after missing Wall Street earnings expectations, as the world's largest farm equipment maker grappled with parts and semiconductor shortages stemming from supply chain constraints.
Northern Trust Appoints Jose M. Perez Senior Lending Officer In South Florida Market
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- Northern Trust has appointed Jose M. Perez Senior Lending Officer of the South Florida Market. He will be responsible for a significant diversified loan and deposit portfolio comprised of domestic and international clients, including affluent families and closely held companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005067/en/ Jose Perez (Photo: Business Wire)
