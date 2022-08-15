ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Trust Appoints Jose M. Perez Senior Lending Officer In South Florida Market

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- Northern Trust has appointed Jose M. Perez Senior Lending Officer of the South Florida Market. He will be responsible for a significant diversified loan and deposit portfolio comprised of domestic and international clients, including affluent families and closely held companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005067/en/ Jose Perez (Photo: Business Wire)
