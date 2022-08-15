Read full article on original website
Roaring Fork Valley media orgs launch survey to Latinx community
It’s not news that there is a disconnect between English- and Spanish-language news — and how that news reaches audiences — in the Roaring Fork Valley. But now, eight news media organizations are seeking to bridge that gap, starting by learning more. Facilitated by the Colorado News Collaborative, or COLab, and bolstered by a $25,000 grant from the Colorado Media Project (a COLab partner), a professionally developed survey is now live, until September 2, 2022. The goal is to garner as many responses as possible, from as random, representative of a sample as possible in order to hear directly from the Spanish-speaking Latinx community about what news coverage is most important — and currently missing — from the media landscape and how best to deliver it.
