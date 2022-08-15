Getting Answers: Hampden D.A. warning of counterfeit prescription drugs

Read full article on original website
Related
Treatment challenges for released incarcerated individuals
Researchers from UMass Amherst and other institutions have discovered that improving the release process of incarcerated individuals and maintaining treatment continuity may prevent opioid overdoses, but what are the challenges underlying this research and how do they plan to address them?
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
WCVB
Animal tranquilizer xylazine discovered in other drugs, raising overdose concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a sedative that's not approved for human use and is linked to overdose deaths has been found in several kinds of illegal drugs in Massachusetts. The animal tranquilizer, xylazine, has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Worcester County, according to District...
Workshop for those seeking Massachusetts ID and license to be held in Springfield
A state representative along with the RMV is hosting a workshop in September to help Puerto Rican residents in Massachusetts to acquire their state license or ID.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: increase in domestic violence cases
(WGGB/WSHM) - Local officials report that domestic violence is widespread and on the rise in western Massachusetts. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is now helping raise funds for the overwhelming number of victims who have come forward amid the pandemic. “We had women coming in with a broken arm,...
westernmassnews.com
Candidates for statewide offices gather at Hampden County Sheriff’s cookout
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Candidates for all the major state races this fall stopped by western Massachusetts on Wednesday. It was part of the Hampden County Sheriff’s annual cookout. Several local mayors, state senators and representatives, and candidates for governor and lieutenant governor were in attendance. We caught up...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: August 18
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Hadley, Hampshire Mall hosted the Stuff the Squad Car supply drive for the upcoming back-to-school season! The donation drive took place in the Target parking lot near the mall’s entrance. It was put on by the Salvation Army and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. Donations included school supplies for the upcoming year like notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and lunchboxes.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Police investigate vandalism incident at Easthampton crisis pregnancy center
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating an act of vandalism at a crisis pregnancy center in Easthampton. When we stopped by the Bethlehem House Thursday afternoon, red paint was still visible on the walls outside. We spoke with Senator John Velis, who shared his reaction to this vandalism. “This type...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office, along with the Hampden County Addiction Task Force and the town of Ludlow, presented the “Preventing Accidental Poisoning” event at Ludlow High School. The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers...
westernmassnews.com
Most of western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We missed an opportunity for substantial rainfall yesterday as a rare, August Nor’easter passed off shore, which brought drought busting rains to central and northern New England. Most of us in western Massachusets picked up less than .1″ of rain and now, there is no...
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Construction underway on I-391 in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. A viewer reached out to the Western Mass News newsroom, wondering about the construction underway on Interstate 391 in Chicopee. The viewer asked:. “It is dangerous where 3 lanes merge to 2 and some drivers speed up to almost cut you...
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
West Springfield mob hitman Freddy Geas among 3 indicted for Whitey Bulger prison murder
Nearly four years after the brutal prison murder of Winter Hill gangster James “Whitey” Bulger in West Virginia, West Springfield mob hitman Fotios “Freddy” Geas is among three indicted in connection with the slaying. Geas is serving life in prison for the 2003 murder conspiracies of...
Former Mass. state trooper indicted in connection with fatal crash
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that took the life of a motorcycle operator, prosecutors said Thursday.
DA looking for public’s help with murder investigation on Center Street in Chicopee
A homicide that took place nearly a year ago has yet to be solved and the Hampden District Attorney's Office is looking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the driver of a Lexus 400H is asked to contact the police.
wgbh.org
Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?
You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
westernmassnews.com
‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
Comments / 0