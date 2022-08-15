ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

clayconews.com

KSP TROOPER ASSISTS IN ARREST OF THEFT SUSPECT IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY

MANCHESTER, KY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 12:00 P.M., Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Roger Smith, 42 of Ham Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Man Arrested after theft of a Mower

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in one area of the county after receiving reports of people stealing fuel. The reports are of someone stealing fuel from the excavators and equipment around East Perry Elementary School at night. Deputies say they and their colleagues from Hazard Police will be monitoring the area at night.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County man perishes in single vehicle wreck

An Evarts man died as a result of a single vehicle incident last Tuesday. David Smith, 74, was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to a news release, at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a single vehicle collision on KY 38 in the Ages Community. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation. The initial investigation indicates Smith was operating a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck on KY 38 when he left the road and hit a ditch. Smith was partially ejected from the vehicle when the truck overturned. Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced Smith deceased. Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Burnside man arrested locally by KSP

A Burnside man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police on Sunday. Richard Brandon Cade, age 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended license. Cade was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 4:30 p.m....
BURNSIDE, KY
clayconews.com

Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’

DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
DANVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

RCSO seeking public’s help regarding Royville break-in

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regard to a break-in that took place in the Royville community on Hwy. 80 sometime during the night or early morning hours of August 12th and 13th at a residence owned by the late H.M. Bottom.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
ARTEMUS, KY
wymt.com

Couple in recovery opens facility to help others from addiction

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With the power of love, anything is possible. One Richmond couple is using that power to guide people from drug addiction. Jasmine’s House is a facility for women as they begin their journey to sobriety. It opened at the first of the month, and Marie and Mike St. John say they are already guiding clients to recovery.
RICHMOND, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Health Department Reports Third Straight Week Of Declining COVID Numbers

In the Laurel County Health Department’s weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, said it’s the third week in a row of declining COVID numbers. Hensley said said there were 280 new cases from August 8th through the 14th. There were 6 new hospitalizations. Laurel County still remains in the red in the latest community transmission levels. Hensley said the health department continues to offer COVID vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8am to 3pm. They continue to offer the PCR COVID tests on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

