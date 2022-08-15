Read full article on original website
KSP TROOPER ASSISTS IN ARREST OF THEFT SUSPECT IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 12:00 P.M., Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Roger Smith, 42 of Ham Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on...
Kentucky State Police Investigates Two-Vehicle Fatal Collision In McCreary County
Whitley City, KY. (August 17, 2022)- Kentucky State Police Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred just after 1:15 pm on August 17, 2022. The accident occurred on KY 92 West at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined a 2007 Yamaha...
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in one area of the county after receiving reports of people stealing fuel. The reports are of someone stealing fuel from the excavators and equipment around East Perry Elementary School at night. Deputies say they and their colleagues from Hazard Police will be monitoring the area at night.
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
Federal jury indicts two Ky. troopers, former trooper in alleged excessive force case
LONDON, Ky. (WCHS) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the investigation of an alleged excessive force case and coverup. Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, are charged with willfully...
Harlan County man perishes in single vehicle wreck
An Evarts man died as a result of a single vehicle incident last Tuesday. David Smith, 74, was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to a news release, at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a single vehicle collision on KY 38 in the Ages Community. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation. The initial investigation indicates Smith was operating a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck on KY 38 when he left the road and hit a ditch. Smith was partially ejected from the vehicle when the truck overturned. Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced Smith deceased. Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in school bus vandalism
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who they say vandalized school buses. In a Monday Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, what appears to be three people were caught on video surveillance on East Bernstadt Independent School property vandalizing the buses.
Burnside man arrested locally by KSP
A Burnside man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police on Sunday. Richard Brandon Cade, age 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended license. Cade was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 4:30 p.m....
Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
Jessamine County inmates volunteer at flood-damaged farms
In no time, Hager had a plan and a team consisting of county officials and five Class D inmates, all from Kentucky.
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
RCSO seeking public’s help regarding Royville break-in
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regard to a break-in that took place in the Royville community on Hwy. 80 sometime during the night or early morning hours of August 12th and 13th at a residence owned by the late H.M. Bottom.
Kentucky State Police investigates murder-suicide in Harlan County
The Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation in Harlan County regarding an apparent murder-suicide.
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
Couple in recovery opens facility to help others from addiction
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With the power of love, anything is possible. One Richmond couple is using that power to guide people from drug addiction. Jasmine’s House is a facility for women as they begin their journey to sobriety. It opened at the first of the month, and Marie and Mike St. John say they are already guiding clients to recovery.
Laurel County Health Department Reports Third Straight Week Of Declining COVID Numbers
In the Laurel County Health Department’s weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, said it’s the third week in a row of declining COVID numbers. Hensley said said there were 280 new cases from August 8th through the 14th. There were 6 new hospitalizations. Laurel County still remains in the red in the latest community transmission levels. Hensley said the health department continues to offer COVID vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8am to 3pm. They continue to offer the PCR COVID tests on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
