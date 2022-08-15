ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York YIMBY

The Arch Launches Leasing at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Leasing has launched for The Arch, a 16-story residential building at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Brooklyn-based BFC Partners, the structure yields 323 rental units in studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The façade comprises a mix of light and dark gray...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest neighborhoods for alteration work

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Business is booming in Brooklyn — if you’re a contractor, at least....
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students

A new Brooklyn property from Andrew Zobler’s Sydell Group promises to be a learning experience: It’s a hybrid of housing for students and a hotel. The hotel, titled Penny Williamsburg and located at 288 North 8th Street, will offer 102 rooms for Bard Graduate Center students and other scholars, plus 118 for hotel guests.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

After battle with Becker, gallery owner sells Tribeca pad

A Tribeca apartment at the center of a long-running legal fight between its former tenant and a developer has traded hands. Gallery owner Valerie Dillon sold her condo at 465 Washington Street for $4.5 million to buyers Patrick Egeonu and Olaolu Aganga, according to city property records filed Tuesday. Dillon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio

After a quiet first week of August, investment sales of mid-market commercial properties in New York City picked up last week, highlighted by an 11-building portfolio in Harlem trading hands. Other sales involved the site of an abandoned hotel project in Downtown Brooklyn and a Queens industrial property that sold for six times more than its 2005 price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable

NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

“We’re not alarmed:” Herald Square retail in reverse

Retail real estate in New York City is showing signs of life. Herald Square, however, is not exactly leading the comeback. The retail district, home to Macy’s flagship and steps from Penn Station, has fallen behind other areas in the retail recovery, Crain’s reported. The retail vacancy rate in the district is 42.4 percent. Madison Avenue’s 27.3 percent vacancy between 57th and 72nd streets is a distant second, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Brooklyn’s Industry City Concert Series Heats Up

Brooklyn’s Industry City has just outlined its Hometown Bar-B-Que 2022 Concert Series at the Industry City Bandshell, in South Brooklyn. The diverse mix of culture and local businesses within Industry City is as authentic of a New York experience as it gets. “No visit to Industry City is ever the same” is a popular saying about the venue.
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

therealdeal.com

Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment

The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
MAHWAH, NJ
Documented

How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC

New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Midtown’s Row hotel to house up to 600 migrant families

New York City has picked out the Row NYC hotel in Midtown as one piece of its plan to cope with the growing shelter population and influx of asylum-seekers being bussed from Texas. The city is eyeing moving up to 600 migrant families into the hotel at 700 Eighth Avenue,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

$1,700 Storefront – 77th St. Off 5th in Bay Ridge

It’s hard to have a shop on a side street, but this might be someone’s perfect spot. It’s here (see map) on 77th Street off 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. The number on the paper in the window: 917-651-5819. I don’t know anything else about this place....
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'

NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Don’t Miss This 10-Course Tasting Menu at a Brooklyn Drive-In

If the idea of taking a golf cart around a Brooklyn drive-in to sample the wares of 10 of the hottest restaurants in New York sounds at all appealing to you, it’s probably best to head here immediately as tickets for the Resy Drive-Thru New York went on sale to American Express Gold Card Members on Monday and previous iterations of the event in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY

