Read full article on original website
Related
New York YIMBY
The Arch Launches Leasing at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Leasing has launched for The Arch, a 16-story residential building at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Brooklyn-based BFC Partners, the structure yields 323 rental units in studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The façade comprises a mix of light and dark gray...
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest neighborhoods for alteration work
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Business is booming in Brooklyn — if you’re a contractor, at least....
therealdeal.com
Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students
A new Brooklyn property from Andrew Zobler’s Sydell Group promises to be a learning experience: It’s a hybrid of housing for students and a hotel. The hotel, titled Penny Williamsburg and located at 288 North 8th Street, will offer 102 rooms for Bard Graduate Center students and other scholars, plus 118 for hotel guests.
therealdeal.com
After battle with Becker, gallery owner sells Tribeca pad
A Tribeca apartment at the center of a long-running legal fight between its former tenant and a developer has traded hands. Gallery owner Valerie Dillon sold her condo at 465 Washington Street for $4.5 million to buyers Patrick Egeonu and Olaolu Aganga, according to city property records filed Tuesday. Dillon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio
After a quiet first week of August, investment sales of mid-market commercial properties in New York City picked up last week, highlighted by an 11-building portfolio in Harlem trading hands. Other sales involved the site of an abandoned hotel project in Downtown Brooklyn and a Queens industrial property that sold for six times more than its 2005 price.
New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable
NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
“We’re not alarmed:” Herald Square retail in reverse
Retail real estate in New York City is showing signs of life. Herald Square, however, is not exactly leading the comeback. The retail district, home to Macy’s flagship and steps from Penn Station, has fallen behind other areas in the retail recovery, Crain’s reported. The retail vacancy rate in the district is 42.4 percent. Madison Avenue’s 27.3 percent vacancy between 57th and 72nd streets is a distant second, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.
NYS Music
Brooklyn’s Industry City Concert Series Heats Up
Brooklyn’s Industry City has just outlined its Hometown Bar-B-Que 2022 Concert Series at the Industry City Bandshell, in South Brooklyn. The diverse mix of culture and local businesses within Industry City is as authentic of a New York experience as it gets. “No visit to Industry City is ever the same” is a popular saying about the venue.
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
therealdeal.com
Sheraton to Mahwah: We are not blighted
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therealdeal.com
Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
newyorkled.com
Destination Nostrand – Street Fest along Brooklyn’s Nostrand Avenue
Along Nostrand Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Prospect Place in Brooklyn. Show up and support all that makes the area great. Its local cultural institutions, small businesses and more + Get to meet Carl Banks of the NY Giants!. Featuring:. Sound stage with DJ sets, and jazz and steel bands,...
How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC
New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
therealdeal.com
Midtown’s Row hotel to house up to 600 migrant families
New York City has picked out the Row NYC hotel in Midtown as one piece of its plan to cope with the growing shelter population and influx of asylum-seekers being bussed from Texas. The city is eyeing moving up to 600 migrant families into the hotel at 700 Eighth Avenue,...
queenoftheclick.com
$1,700 Storefront – 77th St. Off 5th in Bay Ridge
It’s hard to have a shop on a side street, but this might be someone’s perfect spot. It’s here (see map) on 77th Street off 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. The number on the paper in the window: 917-651-5819. I don’t know anything else about this place....
fox5ny.com
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
Swimming ‘not recommended’ at Staten Island beach due to water quality, city says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citing “inadequate water quality,” Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a beach advisory for two locations on Thursday, including one on Staten Island. The advisory cautions residents not to swim or wade at Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Prince’s Bay...
Don’t Miss This 10-Course Tasting Menu at a Brooklyn Drive-In
If the idea of taking a golf cart around a Brooklyn drive-in to sample the wares of 10 of the hottest restaurants in New York sounds at all appealing to you, it’s probably best to head here immediately as tickets for the Resy Drive-Thru New York went on sale to American Express Gold Card Members on Monday and previous iterations of the event in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in minutes.
Comments / 0