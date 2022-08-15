ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Krispy Kreme lowers its profit outlook and its stock price plunges

Krispy Kreme on Wednesday said that it bought out another franchisee and plans to close 10 stores that don’t fit with its evolving model, but investors appeared more concerned with the company’s thinning profit margins and a diminished outlook. The company’s stock fell more than 14% through early-afternoon...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year

Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate
Benzinga

Ayr Wellness Q2 Revenue Grows 20.6% YoY, Provides Outlook

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR revenue in Q2 2022 was $110.1 million, an increase of 20.6% year-over year, and a 1% decrease compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $40.3 million, an 80.6% increase compared to gross profit of $22.3 million in Q2 2021, and 11.5% decrease compared to gross profit of $45.5 million in Q1 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Halston Owner Prepped to Pounce on Acquisition Opportunities

Halston owner Xcel Brands Inc. ended the second quarter debt free after selling a majority interest in Isaac Mizrahi, putting itself in position to pounce on any acquisition opportunities that might pop up. In a Nutshell: Robert D’Loren, chairman and CEO of the fashion and consumer brands owner and livestreaming company, described to Wall Street analysts Monday how “challenges in the retail environment came suddenly.” While the “market remains extremely fluid,” he continued, “having strong liquidity levels and greater access to capital is critically important in today’s business environment.” “We expect to enhance our capital levels in the coming quarters with a new commercial...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season

Target continues to hope that short-term pain leads to long-term gain. Net sales were $26 billion vs. $25.84 billion. Comparable sales were+2.6% vs. +2.84%. Target's gross profit margins were down 890 basis points year-over-year. Target is mostly done with its aggressive adjustments to inventory levels that weighed heavily on second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

XS Financial Closes $24M Credit Line With Needham Bank

XS Financial Inc. XSHLF XSF a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, has entered into a new $24 million line of credit with Needham Bank committing $20 million and acting as the administrative agent. XS Financials' existing $4 million line of credit with an FDIC-insured bank will be retired, and the same bank will participate $4 million in the new credit facility. In addition, XSF fully retired its $15 million line of credit with the Garrington Group concurrently with the closing of this credit facility.
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Highlights: Earnings Beat, Traffic Gains, Merchandise Margin Rate Pressure & More

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.2% year-on-year to $5.10 billion, beating the consensus of $4.61 billion. Total comparable club sales increased by 19.8%. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 7.6%. Membership fee income increased by 11.3% to $98.8 million. Gross profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Krispy Kreme Stock Tumbled on Wednesday Morning

Consumers were cutting back on sweets as macroeconomic challenges drag on. Krispy Kreme missed expectations and lowered guidance, which pushed its stock lower. Investors with a long-term outlook should still consider this stock a tasty treat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy