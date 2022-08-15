Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
Figs just proved how powerful its brand name is.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Krispy Kreme lowers its profit outlook and its stock price plunges
Krispy Kreme on Wednesday said that it bought out another franchisee and plans to close 10 stores that don’t fit with its evolving model, but investors appeared more concerned with the company’s thinning profit margins and a diminished outlook. The company’s stock fell more than 14% through early-afternoon...
Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year
Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
Ayr Wellness Q2 Revenue Grows 20.6% YoY, Provides Outlook
Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR revenue in Q2 2022 was $110.1 million, an increase of 20.6% year-over year, and a 1% decrease compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $40.3 million, an 80.6% increase compared to gross profit of $22.3 million in Q2 2021, and 11.5% decrease compared to gross profit of $45.5 million in Q1 2022.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
CNBC
Starbucks operating chief to depart as company eliminates role under 'reinvention'
Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver is departing the company after two decades with the coffee chain. His exit comes in the middle of a broader executive reshuffling at Starbucks. The company will eliminate the role of COO, instead shifting many of its responsibilities to its head of strategy and...
Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall
AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Philips (PHG.AS) Chief Executive Frans van Houten will leave the company in October, the Dutch health technology firm said on Tuesday, after a key product recall cut its market value by more than half over the past year.
ValueWalk
Walmart Grocery Prices Increased By 21.5% Between July 2019 And July 2022
Consumer price inflation in the US slowed to 8.7% in July 2022 from a 41-year high in June 2022 when the inflation rate accelerated to 9.1%, the highest rate since November 1981. According to The Federal Reserve’s economic projection published on June 15th, 2022, the personal consumption expenditures inflation rate...
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BJ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Halston Owner Prepped to Pounce on Acquisition Opportunities
Halston owner Xcel Brands Inc. ended the second quarter debt free after selling a majority interest in Isaac Mizrahi, putting itself in position to pounce on any acquisition opportunities that might pop up. In a Nutshell: Robert D’Loren, chairman and CEO of the fashion and consumer brands owner and livestreaming company, described to Wall Street analysts Monday how “challenges in the retail environment came suddenly.” While the “market remains extremely fluid,” he continued, “having strong liquidity levels and greater access to capital is critically important in today’s business environment.” “We expect to enhance our capital levels in the coming quarters with a new commercial...
Walmart Gains Post Q2 Results; Reveals Pressure On FY23 Profit Expectations
Walmart Inc WMT reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to $152.86 billion, beating the consensus of $150.75 billion. Net sales from Walmart U.S. increased 7.1% Y/Y, Walmart International rose 5.7%, and Sam's club jumped 17.5%. Excluding fuel, Walmart's U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 6.5% and 11.7% on a...
biztoc.com
Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season
Target continues to hope that short-term pain leads to long-term gain. Net sales were $26 billion vs. $25.84 billion. Comparable sales were+2.6% vs. +2.84%. Target's gross profit margins were down 890 basis points year-over-year. Target is mostly done with its aggressive adjustments to inventory levels that weighed heavily on second...
XS Financial Closes $24M Credit Line With Needham Bank
XS Financial Inc. XSHLF XSF a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, has entered into a new $24 million line of credit with Needham Bank committing $20 million and acting as the administrative agent. XS Financials' existing $4 million line of credit with an FDIC-insured bank will be retired, and the same bank will participate $4 million in the new credit facility. In addition, XSF fully retired its $15 million line of credit with the Garrington Group concurrently with the closing of this credit facility.
BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Highlights: Earnings Beat, Traffic Gains, Merchandise Margin Rate Pressure & More
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.2% year-on-year to $5.10 billion, beating the consensus of $4.61 billion. Total comparable club sales increased by 19.8%. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 7.6%. Membership fee income increased by 11.3% to $98.8 million. Gross profit...
Motley Fool
Why Krispy Kreme Stock Tumbled on Wednesday Morning
Consumers were cutting back on sweets as macroeconomic challenges drag on. Krispy Kreme missed expectations and lowered guidance, which pushed its stock lower. Investors with a long-term outlook should still consider this stock a tasty treat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now
Zillow's embattled iBuying segment is almost a memory, at least according to its second-quarter financial report.
