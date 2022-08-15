ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Cutout and Snakeskin Catsuits in Her New Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion's new music video "Her," released as part of her sophomore album "Traumazine," abounds with head-turning costumes, thanks in no small part to her collaboration with Hollywood stylist Law Roach. The first scene starts out strong, showing Megan rapping on a chair, clad in a sharp-shoulder maxi gown complete with built-in opera gloves. The silhouette recalls many a Kim Kardashian-approved Balenciaga look, an aesthetic that appeared on the Couture 2022 catwalk. The floor-sweeping design is accessorized with silver drop earrings, with Megan's sleek black hair cascading down past her lower back.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends

Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it.  Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
HollywoodLife

Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction

Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lori Harvey Shows Off Style Senses With Fashion-Forward 'Fit — Get The Look

Between signing with IMG Models and being named Gymshark's first celebrity ambassador, Lori Harvey has been streamlining success left and right — while still making time to show off some incredible fashion 'fits. The stunning celebrity recently took to Instagram on Sunday, August 14, to flaunt her fabulous new bob-cut hairstyle, giving props to professional celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher for the iconic cut. "Last night I was supposed to be doing an updo, how did we end up here?" stated Christopher alongside a video he shared with his Instagram followers. The caption was followed-up with several scissor emoji's regarding the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Bodysuit#Music Video#Houston Rapper
thesource.com

Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video

“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"

It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

North West Doesn't Approve of Mom Kim Kardashian's Jam Session in the Car

Watch: Kim Kardashian Gets a Minion Makeover From North West. North West is looking for the pause button on her mom's car jam sesh. Kim Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a look into what she's up to when she gets behind the wheel, showing a fun video while out riding around with daughter North, 9, and niece Penelope Disick, 10. In the Aug. 18 Instagram post, the SKIMS founder was jamming out during the ride to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor"—but North wasn't a fan of her mom's lip-syncing for long.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon and Daughter Monroe Dancing to Mariah Carey Will Have You Feeling Emotions

Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Mariah Carey's got Nick Cannon feeling emotions. On Aug. 18, the Nick Cannon Show host posted a sweet video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter Monroe—who he shares with Mariah—dancing along to the singer's 1991 smash hit, "Emotions." In the cute clip, the father-daughter duo wrapped themselves up in blankets as they twirled around in a bedroom to the beloved tune.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner almost had completely different name at birth - and fans are freaking out

Kylie Jenner was almost called a completely different name at birth, and fans can’t imagine the beauty mogul being called anything else. Kylie is only 25 years old but if you type her name into Google, the reality star is the first celebrity to appear in the results, overtaking Australian popstar Kylie Minogue, who has been in the spotlight since 1988.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams: Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, and More

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This week's best beauty Instagrams showcased an air of irreverence synonymous with high summer. Temperatures are extremely high, vacation mode is in full swing, and everyone is trying to get the most out of the most playful season; the better to carry said energy into the remainder of the year.
INTERNET
Essence

All The Celeb Couples Came Out For Draymond Green And Hazel Renee’s Wedding

On Sunday, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, whose engagement photos they shared exclusively with ESSENCE, tied the knot in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The wedding took place in San Diego, but there were other events for guests to partake in throughout the weekend. There was a bridal brunch in honor of Hazel, as well as a welcome party for guests to mix and mingle. All the events were packed, including with famous folks and their significant others. Many snapped pictures and shared them using the colorful wedding hashtag “#ForeverSeeingGreen.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Celebrates 100K Sales Of 'Super Freaky Girl' Single

Nicki Minaj’s latest single “Super Freaky Girl” has earned over 100,000 sales since dropping on Friday (August 12), and the Barbz leader celebrated the occasion on Twitter. “So grateful omg thank you guys,” Nicki wrote on Twitter alongside a flurry of emojis. The accomplishment comes after...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Revives Roman Alter-Ego On 'Super Freaky Girl' Remix: Listen

Nicki Minaj has brought back her Roman Zolanski alter-ego for the remix to her new single, “Super Freaky Girl.”. Released on Thursday (August 18), the remix is simply an extended version of the original song featuring a new brand new third verse from Nicki’s fan-favorite persona. “Ass fat...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy