Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens people with a knife
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening for reportedly threatening others with a knife. LPD said officers responded to ta call of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife in the area of 11th and N Streets around 7:00 p.m. Officers said they talked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people and damaged vehicles and a business. OPD said officers were dispatched to the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue on Wednesday 12:04 a.m. after several people called reporting gunshots. Officers said they found a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers stop 72 drivers for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In less than a month, 72 drivers were stopped for exceeding 100 mph, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which ran from July 20 through Sunday, saw increased enforcement from troopers across the state. Over 1,700 drivers were...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men were robbed Sunday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of two men that were robbed by two other men with weapons. LPD said police were sent to the 800 block of N 26th St Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the...
1011now.com
Former LPS custodian sentenced
The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session, they’re nearly 50 drivers short of being fully staffed and 29 short from last year when routes were consolidated. Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know anything about...
News Channel Nebraska
Three people killed in Richardson County crash
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. -- Three people were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon in Richardson County in southeast Nebraska, just two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at...
1011now.com
Lincoln Transit to Relocate Two Bus Stops Aug. 22
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, StarTran transit system will move two bus stops currently located on N Street between South 10th and South 11th Streets to nearby locations. The relocation will allow the Gold’s building demolition to continue while keeping StarTran’s riders safe from construction. Bus...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha cutting sends one to the hospital
OMAHA, Neb. -- A cutting from Wednesday morning is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said officers were dispatched to Jackson Tower at 27th and Leavenworth Streets at 3:40 a.m. for a reported cutting. The report said a 29-year-old victim was found in the building injured. They were...
klin.com
Shots Fired At Lincoln Home Occupied By Five People
Lincoln Police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighborhood near 28th and T Street around 9:45 Monday night. “Officers arrived and discovered a residence in that area had been struck three times by gunfire,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “A resident in the area reported hearing four gunshots then seeing people running northbound from the area.”
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'
NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
News Channel Nebraska
NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska
FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
Comments / 0