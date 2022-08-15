ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NE

News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials say buried electrical cable stolen

NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly threatens people with a knife

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening for reportedly threatening others with a knife. LPD said officers responded to ta call of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife in the area of 11th and N Streets around 7:00 p.m. Officers said they talked...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people and damaged vehicles and a business. OPD said officers were dispatched to the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue on Wednesday 12:04 a.m. after several people called reporting gunshots. Officers said they found a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln men were robbed Sunday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of two men that were robbed by two other men with weapons. LPD said police were sent to the 800 block of N 26th St Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Former LPS custodian sentenced

The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session, they’re nearly 50 drivers short of being fully staffed and 29 short from last year when routes were consolidated. Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know anything about...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Transit to Relocate Two Bus Stops Aug. 22

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, StarTran transit system will move two bus stops currently located on N Street between South 10th and South 11th Streets to nearby locations. The relocation will allow the Gold’s building demolition to continue while keeping StarTran’s riders safe from construction. Bus...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha cutting sends one to the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. -- A cutting from Wednesday morning is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said officers were dispatched to Jackson Tower at 27th and Leavenworth Streets at 3:40 a.m. for a reported cutting. The report said a 29-year-old victim was found in the building injured. They were...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Shots Fired At Lincoln Home Occupied By Five People

Lincoln Police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighborhood near 28th and T Street around 9:45 Monday night. “Officers arrived and discovered a residence in that area had been struck three times by gunfire,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “A resident in the area reported hearing four gunshots then seeing people running northbound from the area.”
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'

NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska

FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
FAIRBURY, NE

