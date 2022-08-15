Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Related
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in New York (with Map & Photos)
Buffalo, one of the largest cities in the state of New York. New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Yonkers, and Syracuse are the five most populous cities in the state of New York. New York City is also the largest city in the US by population and a world capital of...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things
New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
New York City Mayor Eric Adams chimes in on debate over outdoor dining
What should be done about outdoor dining in New York City? Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang spoke exclusively with Mayor Eric Adams ahead of an announcement on the issue that has become so divisive for New Yorkers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
AdWeek
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
newyorkupstate.com
NY’s medical marijuana patients frustrated as home-grow rules remain elusive
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. As the gears of the state’s rule-making process grind slowly forward, frustration and impatience best describe the feelings of New Yorkers who rely on cannabis as medicine.
POLITICO
Adams’ trash problem
Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
wabcradio.com
Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
NBC New York
NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You
If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
Washington Examiner
List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city
New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NY Judge: Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have to surrender book profits, for now
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo outside the Executive Mansion in Albany on August 7, 2021, days before he resigned amid multiple scandals A judge ruled the state's ethics board did not follow proper procedure in revoking a waiver for the former governor to write and profit from his book. [ more › ]
mychamplainvalley.com
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
Comments / 0