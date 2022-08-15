Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
The Inflation Reduction Act Is Law! Here Are 3 Major Takeaways For Parents
In the afternoon hours of August 16th, 2022, President Biden signed his administration’s most significant piece of legislation — and one of the most significant pieces of climate legislation in American history — since taking office. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a large and sweeping bill that will address the climate change crisis, invest in renewable energy, reconfigure the tax code, and lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.
President Biden Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law: What Does This Means For You
Photo Courtesy of ABC News/Inflation Reduction ActABC News. President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, finalizing a landmark piece in United States History. It is aimed at fighting climate change, lowering health care costs, and raising taxes on corporations. The House and Senate passed the bill last week after Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal after several months of negotiations.
FOXBusiness
Sweetheart union deal will undermine Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy agenda
As President Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, taxpayers, construction industry small businesses and climate change activists are sounding alarms about controversial labor policies in the legislation that will needlessly increase costs, reduce competition and undermine America’s swift transition to clean energy. While the IRA has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
3 Ways the Inflation Reduction Act Can Save You Money on Your Medical Bills
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday afternoon, after the sweeping health care, climate and tax reform bill cleared the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Friday on a 220-to-207 vote. On the health care front, the 755-page legislation extends expiring subsidies for Affordable Care Act health...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Inflation reached 9.1 percent in June 2021, the highest it's been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As gas, food, and housing prices soar, some U.S. states are trying to help residents with inflation relief checks and rebates. When will inflation relief checks start in your state?
RELATED PEOPLE
Stimulus Programs: Take Advantage Before the Money Runs Out
When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, commerce shut down in the United States. Only essential businesses stayed open; some of us with office jobs were lucky enough to work from home. But...
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
PC Magazine
EV Tax Credits: How to Get the Most Money for 2022
Tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) aren't new, but they're becoming more relevant and of interest to more people with the rise in adoption of EVs in the US. Thanks to recent legislation by Congress and President Biden related to tax credits and other provisions, some of the stumbling blocks that have held back EVs—like price, driving range, battery charging time, and access to charging stations—are starting to fall away. The new legislation commits support and a lot of money to the expansion of the EV market, though once the act is signed into law, it will also make the tax credits harder to get.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Winners, losers abound as Inflation Reduction Act becomes law
As with any legislation, there are winners and losers. In the new law, climate tech is undoubtedly a winner, with provisions that will bolster renewable power, net-zero buildings and zero-emissions transportation. But the details matter, and some sectors got a better deal than others. Here’s a rundown of which companies...
16 States Are Giving Residents Major Tax Rebates to Battle Inflation
16 U.S. states are giving residents major tax refunds and stimulus checks to battle inflation as prices on everything from gasoline to groceries continue to rise. Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 along party lines -- Republicans unanimously opposed the bill -- but none of the purported benefits of this new legislation have taken effect yet, meaning that Americans from coast to coast are still feeling the blistering effect of rising costs.
How The Inflation Reduction Act Will Spur a New Climate Tech Ecosystem
The new climate policy could lead to the creation of 1,000 new companies, estimates the head of investment at Bill Gates’ climate fund
Fast Company
How to decarbonize your house with the Inflation Reduction Act incentives
A typical house runs on fossil fuels: Gas or oil powers your furnace and water heater. The stove in your kitchen probably also runs on gas (that is, methane); the direct emissions from all of the gas stoves in the U.S. are equivalent to the pollution from half a million cars as methane leaks out during use and as the appliances sit there. Your clothes dryer might also run on gas. The electricity from your utility company probably still isn’t fully renewable. The car in your garage probably isn’t yet electric.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?
At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
MEDIA ALERT: Wolters Kluwer Tax Experts Available to Speak on Congress Passing Inflation Reduction Act
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005176/en/ Does the New Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax Under the Inflation Reduction Act Apply? Follow the Infographic. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Heat pumps: How they work and how the inflation bill may entice homeowners to buy one
The Inflation Reduction Act's provisions to fight climate change contains financial incentives for heat pump purchases
White House not saying when the Inflation Reduction Act will begin to cut inflation
President Biden is set to sign Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, but White House officials are not saying when the act will start reducing inflation or by how much, even though the legislation is being billed as a way to slow price increases. In response to a request...
Comments / 0