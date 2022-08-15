ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Fatherly

The Inflation Reduction Act Is Law! Here Are 3 Major Takeaways For Parents

In the afternoon hours of August 16th, 2022, President Biden signed his administration’s most significant piece of legislation — and one of the most significant pieces of climate legislation in American history — since taking office. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a large and sweeping bill that will address the climate change crisis, invest in renewable energy, reconfigure the tax code, and lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.
Veronica Charnell Media

President Biden Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law: What Does This Means For You

Photo Courtesy of ABC News/Inflation Reduction ActABC News. President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, finalizing a landmark piece in United States History. It is aimed at fighting climate change, lowering health care costs, and raising taxes on corporations. The House and Senate passed the bill last week after Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal after several months of negotiations.
FOXBusiness

Sweetheart union deal will undermine Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy agenda

As President Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, taxpayers, construction industry small businesses and climate change activists are sounding alarms about controversial labor policies in the legislation that will needlessly increase costs, reduce competition and undermine America’s swift transition to clean energy. While the IRA has...
CNET

3 Ways the Inflation Reduction Act Can Save You Money on Your Medical Bills

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday afternoon, after the sweeping health care, climate and tax reform bill cleared the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Friday on a 220-to-207 vote. On the health care front, the 755-page legislation extends expiring subsidies for Affordable Care Act health...
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PC Magazine

EV Tax Credits: How to Get the Most Money for 2022

Tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) aren't new, but they're becoming more relevant and of interest to more people with the rise in adoption of EVs in the US. Thanks to recent legislation by Congress and President Biden related to tax credits and other provisions, some of the stumbling blocks that have held back EVs—like price, driving range, battery charging time, and access to charging stations—are starting to fall away. The new legislation commits support and a lot of money to the expansion of the EV market, though once the act is signed into law, it will also make the tax credits harder to get.
TechCrunch

Winners, losers abound as Inflation Reduction Act becomes law

As with any legislation, there are winners and losers. In the new law, climate tech is undoubtedly a winner, with provisions that will bolster renewable power, net-zero buildings and zero-emissions transportation. But the details matter, and some sectors got a better deal than others. Here’s a rundown of which companies...
TaxBuzz

16 States Are Giving Residents Major Tax Rebates to Battle Inflation

16 U.S. states are giving residents major tax refunds and stimulus checks to battle inflation as prices on everything from gasoline to groceries continue to rise. Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 along party lines -- Republicans unanimously opposed the bill -- but none of the purported benefits of this new legislation have taken effect yet, meaning that Americans from coast to coast are still feeling the blistering effect of rising costs.
Fast Company

How to decarbonize your house with the Inflation Reduction Act incentives

A typical house runs on fossil fuels: Gas or oil powers your furnace and water heater. The stove in your kitchen probably also runs on gas (that is, methane); the direct emissions from all of the gas stoves in the U.S. are equivalent to the pollution from half a million cars as methane leaks out during use and as the appliances sit there. Your clothes dryer might also run on gas. The electricity from your utility company probably still isn’t fully renewable. The car in your garage probably isn’t yet electric.
The Week

What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?

At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
