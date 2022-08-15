ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Vape starter kits could help smokers quit

Giving out vape starter kit vouchers through the UK's National Health Service could help even hardened smokers quit, according to a new Nicotine and Tobacco Research study from the University of East Anglia. Researchers worked with GPs and the NHS stop smoking service, which is commissioned locally by Public Health...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness

Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Jco Oncology Practice#Women S Hospital
MedicalXpress

Sleep medication use drops dramatically among Americans

Americans aren't turning to pharmaceutical options as often in the never-ending battle for a good night's sleep. The use of medication to treat sleep disturbances has fallen dramatically in the United States in recent years after several decades of climbing steeply, according to a study by a team of researchers led by a University of Florida Health scientist.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

New research sheds light on patient discrimination against health care workers

University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have published new information about patient discrimination toward health care workers who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover how DDT exposure contributes to Alzheimer's disease risk

A new study led by researchers from Florida International University (FIU) reveals a mechanism linking the pesticide DDT to Alzheimer's disease. Published in Environmental Health Perspectives, the study shows how the persistent environmental pollutant DDT causes increased amounts of toxic amyloid beta, which form the characteristic amyloid plaques found in the brains of those with Alzheimer's disease. According to Jason Richardson, professor at FIU's Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work and corresponding author, the study further demonstrates that DDT is an environmental risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. In 2014, he led a team of scientists at Rutgers University, Emory University, and UT Southwestern Medical School who presented evidence linking DDT to the disease.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists uncover role of Alzheimer's-linked APOE gene in glaucoma protection and identify promising treatment

New research led by scientists at Mass Eye and Ear and Brigham and Women's Hospital, member hospitals of Mass General Brigham, reveals the role that a genetic variant associated with Alzheimer's disease, APOE4, plays in protecting against glaucoma. In the new study, published August 16 in Immunity, the researchers also used a pharmacologic treatment to successfully prevent the destruction of neurons in the eyes of mice with glaucoma by targeting the APOE signaling pathway.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Consuming green vegetables, supplements suppresses inflammatory bowel disease

The dietary supplement chlorophyllin alleviates inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, according to researchers from the Center for Diabetes and Metabolism Research at Sichuan University in China and from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In addition, chlorophyllin significantly reduces mortality related to IBD, weight loss, diarrhea and hidden blood in the stool, intestinal epithelial damage and infiltration of inflammatory cells. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APS select article for August.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

First real-world study gives detailed new insights into when people with COVID-19 are infectious

A new study of 57 people with mild COVID-19 estimates how long people are infectious for and when they can safely leave isolation. The research, which is led by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, is the first to unveil how long infectiousness lasts for after natural COVID-19 infection in the community. The study team conducted detailed daily tests from when people were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 to look at how much infectious virus they were shedding throughout their infection.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Peritoneal dialysis costs Medicare less than hemodialysis, even as more patients are placed on peritoneal dialysis

People with kidney failure who do not choose conservative management and have not received a kidney transplant can undergo either hemodialysis, which is typically performed several times a week at a clinic, or at-home peritoneal dialysis (PD). New research published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology indicates that cost savings associated with PD compared with hemodialysis have continued over the years despite growth in the use of PD.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Helping older adults stay safe and independent

Smartwatches and Fitbits are great for tracking movement, but they weren't designed for the type of people for whom collecting movement data is arguably most important: older adults who use mobility aids like walkers. For such adults, a change in activity could signal a life-threatening problem: Falls are a leading...
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify new disorder of copper metabolism, caused by variants in CTR1 gene

Copper is essential for many cellular functions, including cellular respiration, antioxidant defense, neurotransmitter biosynthesis and neuropeptide amidation, among others. Until recently, only two inborn errors of copper metabolism were well established. Both are rare. Wilson's disease and Menkes disease result from mutations in the copper-transporting P-type ATPases; ATP7B and ATP7A, respectively.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

GlyNAC supplementation reverses aging hallmarks in aging humans

A randomized, double blind human clinical trial conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals that supplementation with GlyNAC—a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine—improves many age-associated defects in older humans and powerfully promotes healthy aging. This is relevant because until now, there have been no solutions toward improving many of these age-related declines in people.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Prior diagnoses influence dermatopathologists' interpretations

When interpreting melanocytic skin biopsy specimens, knowledge of a prior diagnosis sways dermatopathologists to make more and less severe diagnoses and can also sway them from a correct to an incorrect diagnosis, according to a study published online Aug. 10 in JAMA Dermatology. Joann G. Elmore, M.D., from the University...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MedicalXpress

Steepest annual rise in advanced cervical cancer in US among White women

The steepest annual rise in new cases of advanced womb (cervical) cancer in the US is among White women, who are significantly less likely to have the preventive HPV (human papillomavirus) jab or to be screened for the disease, finds research published online in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy