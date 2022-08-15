A new study of 57 people with mild COVID-19 estimates how long people are infectious for and when they can safely leave isolation. The research, which is led by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, is the first to unveil how long infectiousness lasts for after natural COVID-19 infection in the community. The study team conducted detailed daily tests from when people were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 to look at how much infectious virus they were shedding throughout their infection.

