MedicalXpress
Vape starter kits could help smokers quit
Giving out vape starter kit vouchers through the UK's National Health Service could help even hardened smokers quit, according to a new Nicotine and Tobacco Research study from the University of East Anglia. Researchers worked with GPs and the NHS stop smoking service, which is commissioned locally by Public Health...
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
MedicalXpress
New study indicates people with current cancer diagnosis may face severe complications from COVID-19
A new study has found that a current cancer diagnosis posed a significant risk for severe outcomes during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including ICU admission and death. UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers took part in the study, which was published this week in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
MedicalXpress
Sleep medication use drops dramatically among Americans
Americans aren't turning to pharmaceutical options as often in the never-ending battle for a good night's sleep. The use of medication to treat sleep disturbances has fallen dramatically in the United States in recent years after several decades of climbing steeply, according to a study by a team of researchers led by a University of Florida Health scientist.
MedicalXpress
New research sheds light on patient discrimination against health care workers
University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have published new information about patient discrimination toward health care workers who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare...
MedicalXpress
New study shows promising alternative to opioids for pain after tooth extractions
As the opioid epidemic rages on during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by the University of Rochester Medical Center's Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) shows promise for a non-opioid alternative for acute dental pain. Prescription opioid-involved death rates increased more than 16% from 2019 to 2020, and among all...
MedicalXpress
Adults who, as children, had half their brain removed still able to score well with face and word recognition
A team of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University's Department of Psychology and Neuroscience Institute has found that adults who had a hemispherectomy as a child scored surprisingly well on face and word recognition tests. Their paper is posted on the bioRxiv preprint server. In epilepsy, abnormal brain activity results in...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how DDT exposure contributes to Alzheimer's disease risk
A new study led by researchers from Florida International University (FIU) reveals a mechanism linking the pesticide DDT to Alzheimer's disease. Published in Environmental Health Perspectives, the study shows how the persistent environmental pollutant DDT causes increased amounts of toxic amyloid beta, which form the characteristic amyloid plaques found in the brains of those with Alzheimer's disease. According to Jason Richardson, professor at FIU's Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work and corresponding author, the study further demonstrates that DDT is an environmental risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. In 2014, he led a team of scientists at Rutgers University, Emory University, and UT Southwestern Medical School who presented evidence linking DDT to the disease.
MedicalXpress
Scientists uncover role of Alzheimer's-linked APOE gene in glaucoma protection and identify promising treatment
New research led by scientists at Mass Eye and Ear and Brigham and Women's Hospital, member hospitals of Mass General Brigham, reveals the role that a genetic variant associated with Alzheimer's disease, APOE4, plays in protecting against glaucoma. In the new study, published August 16 in Immunity, the researchers also used a pharmacologic treatment to successfully prevent the destruction of neurons in the eyes of mice with glaucoma by targeting the APOE signaling pathway.
MedicalXpress
Consuming green vegetables, supplements suppresses inflammatory bowel disease
The dietary supplement chlorophyllin alleviates inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, according to researchers from the Center for Diabetes and Metabolism Research at Sichuan University in China and from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In addition, chlorophyllin significantly reduces mortality related to IBD, weight loss, diarrhea and hidden blood in the stool, intestinal epithelial damage and infiltration of inflammatory cells. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APS select article for August.
MedicalXpress
First real-world study gives detailed new insights into when people with COVID-19 are infectious
A new study of 57 people with mild COVID-19 estimates how long people are infectious for and when they can safely leave isolation. The research, which is led by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, is the first to unveil how long infectiousness lasts for after natural COVID-19 infection in the community. The study team conducted detailed daily tests from when people were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 to look at how much infectious virus they were shedding throughout their infection.
MedicalXpress
Peritoneal dialysis costs Medicare less than hemodialysis, even as more patients are placed on peritoneal dialysis
People with kidney failure who do not choose conservative management and have not received a kidney transplant can undergo either hemodialysis, which is typically performed several times a week at a clinic, or at-home peritoneal dialysis (PD). New research published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology indicates that cost savings associated with PD compared with hemodialysis have continued over the years despite growth in the use of PD.
MedicalXpress
When should I get a COVID booster? Next-generation antibody tests could help
Since late last year, federal officials have been asking, practically begging people to get booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But more than half of Americans have ignored the request even for a first booster, not really sure whether it's necessary. Now, a coterie of scientists want to help people...
MedicalXpress
Helping older adults stay safe and independent
Smartwatches and Fitbits are great for tracking movement, but they weren't designed for the type of people for whom collecting movement data is arguably most important: older adults who use mobility aids like walkers. For such adults, a change in activity could signal a life-threatening problem: Falls are a leading...
MedicalXpress
Coffee and cigarettes: Research sheds new light on nicotine and morning brew
For some smokers, the first cigarette of the day is just not as satisfying without a cup of coffee. That could be more than just a morning habit: Chemical compounds in roasted coffee beans may help lighten the effects of morning nicotine cravings, University of Florida researchers have found. In...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify new disorder of copper metabolism, caused by variants in CTR1 gene
Copper is essential for many cellular functions, including cellular respiration, antioxidant defense, neurotransmitter biosynthesis and neuropeptide amidation, among others. Until recently, only two inborn errors of copper metabolism were well established. Both are rare. Wilson's disease and Menkes disease result from mutations in the copper-transporting P-type ATPases; ATP7B and ATP7A, respectively.
MedicalXpress
GlyNAC supplementation reverses aging hallmarks in aging humans
A randomized, double blind human clinical trial conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals that supplementation with GlyNAC—a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine—improves many age-associated defects in older humans and powerfully promotes healthy aging. This is relevant because until now, there have been no solutions toward improving many of these age-related declines in people.
MedicalXpress
Prior diagnoses influence dermatopathologists' interpretations
When interpreting melanocytic skin biopsy specimens, knowledge of a prior diagnosis sways dermatopathologists to make more and less severe diagnoses and can also sway them from a correct to an incorrect diagnosis, according to a study published online Aug. 10 in JAMA Dermatology. Joann G. Elmore, M.D., from the University...
MedicalXpress
Steepest annual rise in advanced cervical cancer in US among White women
The steepest annual rise in new cases of advanced womb (cervical) cancer in the US is among White women, who are significantly less likely to have the preventive HPV (human papillomavirus) jab or to be screened for the disease, finds research published online in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.
