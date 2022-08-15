Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has declared a Florida law that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. The ruling came in a case in which a Florida business claimed their free speech rights are curtailed because the law infringes on company training programs stressing diversity, inclusion, elimination of bias and prevention of workplace harassment. The case is one of three challenging the “Stop WOKE” act championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as unconstitutional. The law involves critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society. The other two lawsuits were filed by educators and students.
wcn247.com
DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s new election police unit. The charges announced Thursday marked the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which from its conception drew widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups who feared the unit would serve as a political tool for the governor. The 20 people were among more than 11 million Florida voters who cast ballots in the 2020 election. DeSantis said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
wcn247.com
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to a former casino executive led the Indiana Gaming Commission to force the company out of its lucrative ownership of casino projects in Gary and Terre Haute. Waltz said during Wednesday’s court hearing that his “greatest regret” was that his actions tarnished his reputation as a public servant. Former Indiana casino company executive John Keeler will be sentenced later Wednesday in the scheme.
wcn247.com
Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge on Thursday to keep an abortion rights question off of the November ballot due to what it said are 60 errors in the text of a proposed constitutional amendment. The coalition claims the errors make the amendment "impossible to understand,” and called for the state's Board of Canvassers to reject the proposed ballot initiative. The board is expected to make a final determination on the proposal during an Aug. 31 meeting. The challenge came on the final day of a state court hearing to determine whether county prosecutors will be allowed to enforce the state's pre-Roe abortion ban.
wcn247.com
17 CDF Labor Law LLP Attorneys Named to 2023 Best Lawyers® Lists
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) is pleased to announce nine lawyers have been included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America ® and eight lawyers were recognized in the 2023 Best Lawyers in America “ Ones to Watch” for various employment-related practice areas from metropolitan areas throughout California.
wcn247.com
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS’s facility. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor says a federal investigation is underway. Police in East Pennsboro Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested Jeremy Pauley and accused him of buying human body parts from an Arkansas woman.
wcn247.com
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex says he has been moved from intensive care and is able to walk with support. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered the injury Monday and was originally listed in critical condition. But a post on an Instagram account the family set up to share updates said he is back in a standard hospital room and can communicate with his parents. Little League International also approved the team's decision to add Easton's brother to the roster in his place.
