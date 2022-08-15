Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol
The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
Man crashes into barrier near Capitol, opens fire, then shoots himself
A man drove a car into a barrier near the U.S. Capitol Sunday morning, then opened fire, before shooting himself, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
Chilling final message dad sent before ‘shooting himself’ with 12-year-old daughter found dead on dirt road
A FATHER reportedly sent a chilling message before his 12-year-old daughter was found dead on Thursday. Stacia Leigh Collins was discovered on a dirt road in Kentucky hours after her father, Stacy, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said. The schoolgirl's mom said the dad sent a chilling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Secret Service notified Capitol Police on evening of January 6, 2021, of earlier threat directed at Pelosi
The US Secret Service, on the evening of January 6, 2021, notified the US Capitol Police that it had discovered an online threat -- made days earlier -- directed toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to an email notification obtained by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington through a public records request.
A Capitol rioter who called the FBI and admitted to participating in the attack to try and 'clear his name' has now been charged
A Pennsylvania man was charged this month in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot. Prosecutors say Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez called the FBI in January 2021 to "clear his name." His call came days after one of his friends told investigators the two men attended the riot together. A Pennsylvania...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for first man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The first defendant to be put on trial for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year faces as many as 15 years in prison Monday when a judge hands down his sentence in federal court. In March, a jury in Washington,...
Washington Examiner
One dead and another injured in shooting near Dupont in DC
Two people were shot in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening near Dupont Circle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One of the victims, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, per police. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said during a press conference.
Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate
A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
363 rioters have pleaded guilty for their role in the Capitol insurrection so far. This table is tracking them all.
More than 890 people have been charged with crimes over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and 363 have pleaded guilty over a year later.
Ex-Virginia cop sentenced over 7 years in prison for Capitol riot
A former Virginia police officer was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Thursday for his role in the Capitol riot, The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: A federal judge sentenced Thomas Robertson to 87 months in prison, matching the longest sentence handed down to a Capitol rioter so far, per the Post.
U.S. judge says he leans toward releasing some evidence for Trump search
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the U.S. Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump's Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors.
Trump news – live: Judge tells DoJ to file redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit ahead of unsealing decision
A Florida judge has told the Department of Justice to file a redacted version of the FBI warrant affidavit for its search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Judge Bruce Reinhart says he is inclined to partially release the document as media organisations have requested. He will make a final decision next week.The Justice Department has rebuffed demands to release the affidavit, warning that it could “chill” future efforts to secure witness cooperation and that the investigation is still in its early days. Mr Trump’s team has said they are happy for the affidavit to be released.A small group of...
Comments / 0