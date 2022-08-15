ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years

A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
The Independent

Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol

The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Washington Examiner

One dead and another injured in shooting near Dupont in DC

Two people were shot in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening near Dupont Circle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One of the victims, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, per police. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said during a press conference.
Law & Crime

Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate

A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Axios

Ex-Virginia cop sentenced over 7 years in prison for Capitol riot

A former Virginia police officer was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Thursday for his role in the Capitol riot, The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: A federal judge sentenced Thomas Robertson to 87 months in prison, matching the longest sentence handed down to a Capitol rioter so far, per the Post.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge tells DoJ to file redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit ahead of unsealing decision

A Florida judge has told the Department of Justice to file a redacted version of the FBI warrant affidavit for its search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Judge Bruce Reinhart says he is inclined to partially release the document as media organisations have requested. He will make a final decision next week.The Justice Department has rebuffed demands to release the affidavit, warning that it could “chill” future efforts to secure witness cooperation and that the investigation is still in its early days. Mr Trump’s team has said they are happy for the affidavit to be released.A small group of...
