ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
myfitnesspal.com

Sodium versus weight gain

High sodium can mask weight loss by making your body retain water, but I don't know of any way it impede weight loss. High sodium intake, especially if you're not sweating it all out can cause water retention which obviously shows up on a scale. Sodium has nothing to do with fat loss.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy