ATHENS -- Halfway through 2022, Earth is on course for another top-10 finish in global temperature. After six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the period from January through June 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest on record, with observations that go back to 1880. July has also been warmer than normal in most regions, so that top-10 status is not likely to change.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO