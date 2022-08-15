Read full article on original website
OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia
Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Allstate is taking advantage of insurance loophole, Georgia Insurance Commissioner says
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner says an insurance giant is taking advantage of a loophole in Georgia law to dramatically raise auto insurance rates for customers. “We think it’s outrageous, but they are using a loophole in current state law,” King told Channel 2 Consumer Investigative Reporter Justin...
wtoc.com
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that Allstate has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and disappointed that Allstate has chosen to exploit a loophole in state law to implement such...
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb CEO Thurmond announces starting salary boost to make DeKalb police, firefighters highest-paid in Georgia
DECATUR, GA— Today, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced a 6.5-percent starting salary increase for all sworn police officers, making them the highest paid among large local governments in the state. “Protecting the lives and well-being of our residents and businesses is our top priority,” CEO Thurmond said. “Our Keep...
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
CBS 46
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Georgia families could get more money for food as SNAP benefits extend to children under 6
MACON, Ga. — Georgia received federal approval last week to hand out food benefits to the youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. These recipients are children under the age of 6 years old. SNAP benefits are also known as food stamps. In order to qualify for these benefits,...
myasbn.com
Stacey Abrams reveals economic plan for Georgia with emphasis on equality
Ahead of the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election this November, candidate and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams delivered a rousing and economically charged speech for Georgians. She described her economic plan at length, the crux of which is to build small businesses, families, and every individual to lead a prosperous life.
Kemp promises $350 cash payments to Georgians in certain social benefit programs | What to know
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is providing more cash relief to vulnerable Georgians, his team announced Monday. Kemp said that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash aid of up to $350 one-time payments for active enrollees in certain social benefit programs, per the statement.
Rising temperatures have significant impact on Georgia
ATHENS -- Halfway through 2022, Earth is on course for another top-10 finish in global temperature. After six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the period from January through June 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest on record, with observations that go back to 1880. July has also been warmer than normal in most regions, so that top-10 status is not likely to change.
Dollar General faces $1.3M in fines for violating work safety laws at 3 Georgia stores
ATLANTA — Dollar General has been hit with nearly $1.3 million in penalties after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it violated work safety, and put employees lives at risk at three stores in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Coastal Health District debut’s electronic WIC card, will be available across Georgia by late-October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Women, infants and children, also known as WIC benefits, are getting a timely upgrade in the Coastal Health District. On Monday, Georgia’s Department of Public Health unveiled a new electronic WIC card that will offer quick, easy and discrete checkouts compared to the paper method of old. “The program has to […]
wgxa.tv
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
Despite being ordered for release, man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
valdostatoday.com
Georgia SOS office announces new Chief Investigator
ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office promotes Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division. The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
