Georgia State

gwinnettcitizen.com

Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs.   Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.   Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Macon, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Industry
Georgia Business
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that Allstate has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and disappointed that Allstate has chosen to exploit a loophole in state law to implement such...
CBS 46

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
myasbn.com

Stacey Abrams reveals economic plan for Georgia with emphasis on equality

Ahead of the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election this November, candidate and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams delivered a rousing and economically charged speech for Georgians. She described her economic plan at length, the crux of which is to build small businesses, families, and every individual to lead a prosperous life.
The Albany Herald

Rising temperatures have significant impact on Georgia

ATHENS -- Halfway through 2022, Earth is on course for another top-10 finish in global temperature. After six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the period from January through June 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest on record, with observations that go back to 1880. July has also been warmer than normal in most regions, so that top-10 status is not likely to change.
WSAV News 3

Coastal Health District debut’s electronic WIC card, will be available across Georgia by late-October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Women, infants and children, also known as WIC benefits, are getting a timely upgrade in the Coastal Health District. On Monday, Georgia’s Department of Public Health unveiled a new electronic WIC card that will offer quick, easy and discrete checkouts compared to the paper method of old. “The program has to […]
wgxa.tv

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
valdostatoday.com

Georgia SOS office announces new Chief Investigator

ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office promotes Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division. The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.
