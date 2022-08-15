Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Man arrested after pursuit puts Campbell County schools on alert
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after the search for him put two Campbell County schools on alert, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, officials said they increased security presence in their schools due to a search by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in the Brookneal area.
wfxrtv.com
Amherst Co. deputies need help to ID man connected with vehicle theft
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a person in connection with a vehicle theft. Deputies say it happened on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at a Walmart in Madison Heights. That’s when the person in the pictures below was reportedly involved in stealing a 2017 silver Jeep Compass that has a cracked windshield with Virginia tags URL-6619, according to authorities.
Wanted man in custody after pursuit leads to extra security at Campbell Co. schools
UPDATE 3:59 p.m.: A man wanted in multiple central Virginia localities has been arrested following a Brookneal pursuit that led to extra security measures at two Campbell County schools. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Travis Ramsey into custody without incident on Thursday, Aug. 18, thanks to the assistance of the Amherst […]
altavistajournal.com
Suspect apprehended after car chase, crash, truck theft
~He faces multiple charges in at least 5 local jurisdictions~. Travis Ramsey, a fugitive wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions, has been taken into custody today (August 18). While the arrest went without incident, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported, Ramsey led law enforcement on a chase yesterday and stole a vehicle this morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
11-hour standoff ends after Emergency Custody Order for woman expires: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 11 hours, a standoff on Cobbs Street in Lynchburg concluded on Thursday evening. At 10:04 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to the 2500-block of Cobbs Street for a report of a disorderly female. When officers arrived, it was discovered that she had...
WDBJ7.com
Bassett High student praised after notifying teachers about gun in another student’s bookbag
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County administration and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together to figure out what could have been done differently after a handgun was found at Bassett High School Tuesday morning. The gun was found when a student told staff that another student...
WSET
Roanoke man charged in Kroger robbery, bomb threat in Botetourt Co. in May
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An arrest has been made by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in a May robbery from a Kroger in the county. On August 5, deputies said Michael Thor Dricker, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged in connection with the May 23 robbery that took place at Kroger located at 72 Kingston Drive in Daleville.
WSET
Franklin Co. man dead after car crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A single-vehicle crash left a 71-year-old man from Franklin County dead, according to Virginia State Police. On Wednesday evening around 8 p.m., Morgan George Strong was driving on Route 40 in Patrick County when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, law enforcement says.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash
(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for vehicle, men connected with burglary at gas station in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find multiple men and an SUV believed to be involved in a burglary at Barry’s Exxon in Buchanan. It happened early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the gas...
WSET
DPD working to keep public safe after separate homicide, drive-by shooting incidents
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver as part of a homicide investigation on Tuesday. The department said Oliver is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a...
Danville Police look for 2 to help with investigation
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department needs your help to identify some people who may have information about a crime. According to the department’s Facebook post, the two people in the pictures below are needed to help law enforcement with an investigation. If you know who these people, you are asked to call […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Suspect wanted in Danville drive-by shooting incidents arrested, vehicle recovered
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department has an update on a series of shooting incidents reported on Monday. The department said the initial named suspect, 18-year-old Xzavion Issaih Smith, was found on Tuesday evening by investigators. Smith was arrested for attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
wfxrtv.com
Man wanted for charges in Amherst, Campbell counties
(WFXR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a Brookneal man facing charges in two central Virginia counties. According to officials, 20-year-old Travis Ramsey is wanted by Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for felony grand larceny. In addition, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says...
VSP: Franklin Co. driver dies after crashing into tree
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Franklin County man lost his life Wednesday night following a wreck involving a tree in Patrick County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place along Route 40, just east of Route 710, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say a 2017 […]
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
'He's a contemptible, petty person:' Reaction to 55-year sentence for Bedford Co. murderer
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Indiana man will spend the next 55 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a Bedford County man to death in 2020. Dalton Holbrook, 25, was sentenced to life in prison, suspended at 55 years, on Aug. 16 at the Bedford County Courthouse for aggravated murder and robbery charges.
WSET
4 men 'defeat locks,' break into gaming machines at Appomattox convenience store
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Express Lane on Richmond Highway in Appomattox had a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Appomattox Sheriff's Office said this happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff Donald Simpson said four men were involved in shoplifting from gaming machines at the store. “They were...
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
WSET
Eastbound lanes closed after accident on Rt. 460 near Doss Road in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash on Route 460 caused the closure of all eastbound lanes on Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash was in the vicinity of Doss Rd and Rt. 656N/S (Campbell County). ABC13 received images from the incident from Ken Surratt...
Comments / 0