Campbell County, VA

WSLS

Man arrested after pursuit puts Campbell County schools on alert

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after the search for him put two Campbell County schools on alert, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, officials said they increased security presence in their schools due to a search by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in the Brookneal area.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Amherst Co. deputies need help to ID man connected with vehicle theft

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a person in connection with a vehicle theft. Deputies say it happened on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at a Walmart in Madison Heights. That’s when the person in the pictures below was reportedly involved in stealing a 2017 silver Jeep Compass that has a cracked windshield with Virginia tags URL-6619, according to authorities.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

Suspect apprehended after car chase, crash, truck theft

~He faces multiple charges in at least 5 local jurisdictions~. Travis Ramsey, a fugitive wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions, has been taken into custody today (August 18). While the arrest went without incident, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported, Ramsey led law enforcement on a chase yesterday and stole a vehicle this morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke man charged in Kroger robbery, bomb threat in Botetourt Co. in May

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An arrest has been made by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in a May robbery from a Kroger in the county. On August 5, deputies said Michael Thor Dricker, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged in connection with the May 23 robbery that took place at Kroger located at 72 Kingston Drive in Daleville.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Franklin Co. man dead after car crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A single-vehicle crash left a 71-year-old man from Franklin County dead, according to Virginia State Police. On Wednesday evening around 8 p.m., Morgan George Strong was driving on Route 40 in Patrick County when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, law enforcement says.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash

(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville Police look for 2 to help with investigation

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department needs your help to identify some people who may have information about a crime. According to the department’s Facebook post, the two people in the pictures below are needed to help law enforcement with an investigation. If you know who these people, you are asked to call […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Suspect wanted in Danville drive-by shooting incidents arrested, vehicle recovered

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department has an update on a series of shooting incidents reported on Monday. The department said the initial named suspect, 18-year-old Xzavion Issaih Smith, was found on Tuesday evening by investigators. Smith was arrested for attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man wanted for charges in Amherst, Campbell counties

(WFXR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a Brookneal man facing charges in two central Virginia counties. According to officials, 20-year-old Travis Ramsey is wanted by Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for felony grand larceny. In addition, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WFXR

VSP: Franklin Co. driver dies after crashing into tree

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Franklin County man lost his life Wednesday night following a wreck involving a tree in Patrick County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place along Route 40, just east of Route 710, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say a 2017 […]
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA
