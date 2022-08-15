Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pickleball Tournament Comes to Chambersburg
Pickleballers of all ages are invited to compete in the inaugural Pickleball Tournament, Rally in the Valley, hosted as a fundraiser for the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce at the Chambersburg Memorial YMCA on October 22. The new event will feature three divisions including men’s, women’s and mixed doubles with...
echo-pilot.com
Shockey family generosity recognized with performing arts center name
About a decade ago, Ken Shockey told Dr. C. Gregory Hoover, superintendent at the time, the Steinway grand piano in the Greencastle-Antrim High School auditorium needed to be refurbished, and it was going to cost $50,000. “Ken said, ‘But I have an answer,’” Hoover recounted at the beginning of the...
phl17.com
Destination PA: Old Bedford Village
BEDFORD, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — History comes to life at the Old Bedford Village in Bedford, Pennsylvania. “We want people to know what the history was like back in that time period of the 1700-1800s,” Joy Cooper, the supervisor and an interpreter at the Old Bedford Village, said. “It was a lot of hardship, but families stayed together. They worked together.”
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tasting Franklin County’s Best on the Pour Trail
Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to explore the Franklin County Pour Trail. The event offers an opportunity to taste local-crafted beer, wine, and spirits. On September 17, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau is highlighting locally crafted beer, wine, cider, and spirits on the Franklin County Pour Trail Bus Tour.
susquehannastyle.com
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy
This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
WTAJ
Destination PA: Hanover Trolley Trail
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding. A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.
echo-pilot.com
Unofficial opening welcomes 41st triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week
A crowd gathered on Center Square, Greencastle, to countdown to midnight and welcome Old Home Week with "The Old Gray Mare" at the unofficial opening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Apple TV series to feature local Pennsylvania restaurants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Apple TV series will feature stops along Pennsylvania’s culinary trails, including local favorites in the Midstate. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office says Stuffed with Steve Ford will send the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.
Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman 1836~2022
Mr. Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday morning, August 15, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 16, 1936 in South Mountain, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Minnie V. (Galloway) Kauffman. He and his wife of over...
local21news.com
Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
Morgan Messenger
“Killer Oak” taken down
A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley
The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Lady Gaga to perform in Hershey next weekend
Lady Gaga will be coming to Hershey in August as part of her summer stadium tour "The Chromatica Ball."
Russell N “Chippy” Truax 1962~2022
Russell N “Chippy” Truax, 60, of Everett, PA, passed away Thursday, August 11th, at his home. Chippy was born in McConnellsburg, PA on April 20, 1962, a son of the late Shirley A. (Matthews) Truax and John N. Truax, Sr.. He was a graduate of McConnellsburg High School....
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
Robert E Bless obituary 1942~2022
Robert E Bless, 79, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Sunday, August 14 2022 in his home. Born September 11, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Charles E. Bless, Sr. and Ruth (Foust) Bless. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the...
WTOP
Maryland-only beer to honor Flying Dog’s late founder
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has brewed up a limited-time beer to honor founder George Stranahan, who passed away in June 2021 at the age of 89. The Osopher is an imperial version of Road Dog Porter, the first beer Stranahan created for Flying Dog. The beer will be available...
Mary Hartman Coleman obituary 1921~2022
Mary Hartman Coleman, age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Brookview Healthcare Center, Chambersburg. Mary was born July 19, 1921 in St. Thomas, PA, as the daughter of the late Paul Edmund Hartman and Emma Grace (Ricker) Hartman. Mary graduated in the Class of 1947...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 2