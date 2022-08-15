Here’s What’s Happening at LA Tech Week

Aug 15 2022

L.A. Tech Week is ready to take over the city with presentations, panels, and networking events.

Registration is on an event-by-event basis, with the full list of events here. While many events—such as dot.LA co-founder and Executive Chairman Spencer Rascoff’s Tuesday presentation—are sold out, there is still plenty to do as the week kicks off.

From crypto meet-ups to comedy roasts, here’s what to explore at L.A. Tech Week.

Monday:

LA Tech Week Hackathon: This week-long event lets designers, data scientists and engineers collaborate to explore how tech can make L.A. a better city. Featuring panels, workshops and one-on-one sessions, groups of up to four will be judged by people from companies such as Google, Coinbase and TikTok. The virtual kickoff is Aug. 15.

Female Founders and Funders Meetup: Alpaa.io CEO Manuela Seve and UMANA House of Funds founder Ba Minuzzi are hosting a space for female founders and investors to network and forge connections. Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Venice.

CryptoMondaysLA: blu3dao’s Jess Furman will explore the future of Web3 and acquiring funding for new media projects. Aug. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Venice.

Tuesday:

Scaling the Data-Driven Way: Learn how data infrastructure can help scale your business from Libgem Analytics, a software company dedicated to data-informed growth. Aug. 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Monica.

Film, Visual, Metaverse, NFT Creators Showcase & Mixer: AI video and music licensing and mapping platform A.V. Mapping hosts an NFT creatives, metaverse artists and visual filmmakers meet-up to demonstrate how AI-informed music can change content creation. Aug. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Venice.

Founder Panel: Building Startups in L.A.: Weekly startup newsletter Unicorner will bring together founders from Subject, Elude, SoLo Funds, Ruth Health, Jurny, Topia and Sugar to discuss L.A.’s startup ecosystem. In-person registration is closed, but metaverse attendance remains open. Aug. 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Glendale.

Scaling Up: The Transition from Venture to Growth w/ 3L, Jump Capital, March Capital and Stripes: 3L, Jump Capital, March Capital and Stripes will join Gamefan’s Joe Ferencz, Metropolis’ Alex Israel and DISQO’s Armen Adjemian to discuss taking companies from venture-stage to growth-stage. Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Santa Monica.

The Future of Work: Calm Company Love’s Najva Sol, ComplYant’s Shiloh Johnson, Holisticism’s Michelle Pellizzon and Grid110’s Elisabeth Tuttass will discuss how companies can navigate in-person, remote and hybrid work environments. Aug. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hollywood.

Hadrian - Factory Tour, "From SaaS to Space" Panel, and Happy Hour: Aerospace and defense startup Hadrian will walk people through its almost-complete second factory in Torrance. Afterward, Hadrian software engineers and product managers will discuss how they switched from SaaS to space. Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m in Torrance.

Jay Davis Roasts LA Tech Guys: Unwind with comedian Jay Davis as Erik Griffin (“Workaholics”) and Jenn Sterger from “All Elite Wrestling” join actor Jamie Kennedy, as well as actor Esau McGraw and writer J Chris Newberg to roast the L.A. tech scene. Aug. 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Hollywood.

From Your Site Articles

LA Tech Week is Coming to Town - dot.LA ›

Here's What To Expect At LA Tech Week - dot.LA ›

A Los Angeles Tech Flex - The New York Times ›

LA Tech Week 2022 ›

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jul 18 2022

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Aug 15 2022

If we are truly going to spend much of our lives in the virtual realm of the metaverse, many of us are going to need a drink. While immersive technology hasn’t yet figured out digital booze—at least not to my knowledge—one Los Angeles startup is already working on virtual bars.

TerraZero, a self-described “metaverse development group,” designed the Meta Lite Bar for beer brand Miller Lite. Located in Decentraland, a platform where users buy digital plots of land as NFTs, the virtual bar was a preview of the kind of marketing we may see in the metaverse—a vision for the internet where we work, shop and socialize in 3D virtual environments.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.