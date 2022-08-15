ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What’s Happening at LA Tech Week

By Kristin Snyder
 3 days ago

Aug 15 2022

L.A. Tech Week is ready to take over the city with presentations, panels, and networking events.

Registration is on an event-by-event basis, with the full list of events here. While many events—such as dot.LA co-founder and Executive Chairman Spencer Rascoff’s Tuesday presentation—are sold out, there is still plenty to do as the week kicks off.

From crypto meet-ups to comedy roasts, here’s what to explore at L.A. Tech Week.

Monday:

LA Tech Week Hackathon: This week-long event lets designers, data scientists and engineers collaborate to explore how tech can make L.A. a better city. Featuring panels, workshops and one-on-one sessions, groups of up to four will be judged by people from companies such as Google, Coinbase and TikTok. The virtual kickoff is Aug. 15.

Female Founders and Funders Meetup: Alpaa.io CEO Manuela Seve and UMANA House of Funds founder Ba Minuzzi are hosting a space for female founders and investors to network and forge connections. Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Venice.

CryptoMondaysLA: blu3dao’s Jess Furman will explore the future of Web3 and acquiring funding for new media projects. Aug. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Venice.

Tuesday:

Scaling the Data-Driven Way: Learn how data infrastructure can help scale your business from Libgem Analytics, a software company dedicated to data-informed growth. Aug. 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Monica.

Film, Visual, Metaverse, NFT Creators Showcase & Mixer: AI video and music licensing and mapping platform A.V. Mapping hosts an NFT creatives, metaverse artists and visual filmmakers meet-up to demonstrate how AI-informed music can change content creation. Aug. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Venice.

Founder Panel: Building Startups in L.A.: Weekly startup newsletter Unicorner will bring together founders from Subject, Elude, SoLo Funds, Ruth Health, Jurny, Topia and Sugar to discuss L.A.’s startup ecosystem. In-person registration is closed, but metaverse attendance remains open. Aug. 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Glendale.

Scaling Up: The Transition from Venture to Growth w/ 3L, Jump Capital, March Capital and Stripes: 3L, Jump Capital, March Capital and Stripes will join Gamefan’s Joe Ferencz, Metropolis’ Alex Israel and DISQO’s Armen Adjemian to discuss taking companies from venture-stage to growth-stage. Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Santa Monica.

The Future of Work: Calm Company Love’s Najva Sol, ComplYant’s Shiloh Johnson, Holisticism’s Michelle Pellizzon and Grid110’s Elisabeth Tuttass will discuss how companies can navigate in-person, remote and hybrid work environments. Aug. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hollywood.

Hadrian - Factory Tour, "From SaaS to Space" Panel, and Happy Hour: Aerospace and defense startup Hadrian will walk people through its almost-complete second factory in Torrance. Afterward, Hadrian software engineers and product managers will discuss how they switched from SaaS to space. Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m in Torrance.

Jay Davis Roasts LA Tech Guys: Unwind with comedian Jay Davis as Erik Griffin (“Workaholics”) and Jenn Sterger from “All Elite Wrestling” join actor Jamie Kennedy, as well as actor Esau McGraw and writer J Chris Newberg to roast the L.A. tech scene. Aug. 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Hollywood.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

