PennDot now hiring for positions in multiple Pennsylvania counties
PennDot is accepting job applications for winter maintenance positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Summer is winding down, and PennDot is starting to look ahead and assess its needs for the winter months. This includes hiring new employees for various positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania.
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police announced Thursday that Joshua Ravel, who is assigned to the York barracks, was charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Law enforcement said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Aug. 15. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in the release. Ravel has been assigned to the York barracks since graduating from the academy in June 2020.
Chambersburg: Transportation Priorities Across Franklin County
The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) has released the results of its public long-range transportation plan survey. The data provides valuable information as the FCMPO develops the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and establishes priorities to meet the county’s transportation needs over the next 20 years. : Senator...
Roof fire blamed on downed power line
(Revised from original post) A roof fire Monday at Guilford Township’s Saga Buffet restaurant is blamed on a downed power line. West Penn Power shut of power to the building and took care of repairs to the line; while firefighters from nine area fire departments spent an hour at the scene dousing the resultant roof fire.
Richard “Dick” Stambaugh 1927~2022
Richard “Dick” Stambaugh, age 95, of Apex, NC (formerly from Chambersburg, PA), passed away peacefully on Friday August 5, 2022. Born March 14, 1927, in South Mountain, PA, he was the son of the late Curvin W. and Lottie Shaffer Stambaugh. Mr. Stambaugh served in the Army as...
Pennsylvania lawmaker pushing for free school meals for all students in Commonwealth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker is pushing for free school meals for all students in the Commonwealth.At the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government made sure all school meals were free.The program will end at the start of the new school year.State Sen. Lindsey Williams will introduce legislation that would require the state to keep the program going.
Cumberland County: Third Amazon Employee Death at Carlisle Warehouse
22-year-old Alex Carrillo, has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse in Carlisle PA. Carlisle is in Cumberland County, a neighbor to Franklin County. Carrillo’s death marks the third Amazon employee death at a Carlisle-area warehouse since 2014. : Mutual aid...
Facing Drivers License Suspension? PennDOT Launches Second Chance Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that select drivers facing a suspension due to accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption through successfully completing the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law: ThomasCrew
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. Located at 1747 Cape Lookout St : Franklin in the City of Chambersburg : Pennsylvania,. 17202-8121 intends to register the said name with the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dated at Chambersburg Pennsylvania, this...
Pa. drivers at risk of license suspension now have option to take driver improvement course
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania drivers who are at risk of license suspension will now have the option to take a driver improvement school course.The course is six hours long and will be presented in two separate three-hour sessions.Some of the topics covered include responsibility, risk awareness and managing driving tasks.Drivers must take a final exam and pass with a score of 80% or higher to avoid license suspension.
Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman 1836~2022
Mr. Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday morning, August 15, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 16, 1936 in South Mountain, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Minnie V. (Galloway) Kauffman. He and his wife of over...
Franklin County Schedules Mosquito Spraying In Mont Alto Borough, Quincy Township
Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset on Aug. 22. Areas include Mont Alto Borough as well as Anthony Highway and Quincy Village in Quincy Township. High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus – as well as nuisance mosquitoes – have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.
Greencastle-Antrim Teachers Authorize Strike
Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly today to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary. The strike authorization was backed by 90 percent of voters, meaning that the bargaining team will be able to call a strike at any time, as long as it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
