Carrying all your gardening essentials, from your tools all the way to dirt and vegetable plants, can be quite a hassle if you have nothing to transport it in. That’s why investing in a reliable garden cart may be ideal—to save you trips back and forth to your house. The best garden carts will be easy to wheel over all terrain types and through a variety of weather conditions, and may even come with a convenient dump-out design. You can also take a look at some of the best garden shovels to add to your garden cart for all your garden-growing and decorating needs.

