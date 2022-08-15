Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
Buzz around new Wichita restaurant overwhelms it with customers. Now, it’s scaling back.
The restaurant just opened on Monday, but Wichita has been so excited to try it, the owners have had trouble keeping up.
Ars Technica
Debit card fraud leaves Ally Bank customers, small stores reeling
Ben Langhofer, a financial planner and single father of three in Wichita, Kansas, decided to start a side business. He had made a handbook for his family, laying out core values, a mission statement, and a constitution. He wanted to help other families put their beliefs into a real book, one they could hold and display.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Tutors Pizza
A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
NIAR and Erickson Precision Ventures unveil first aircraft conversion project
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in May, Wichita State University’s (WSU) National Insititute for Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX and Erickson Precision Ventures LLC announced a collaboration agreement. The agreement states that they will perform as many as 24 conversions per year beginning in 2023. This includes modification, maintenance, and engineering of the aircraft. On Thursday, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
The Arcade in Wichita is about to get a new Old Town address, expand with food and drink
The retro Old Town arcade that Wichita has enjoyed since 2017 is about to make a move — and get a big upgrade in the process. Derek Sorrells, who co-owns The Arcade at 139 N. Mead with Michael Jensen, says that the business will move this fall to an old warehouse space at 906 E. Third St. The new building, which Sorrells says in its current state is not all that attractive, is being completely redone to accommodate the new business.
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools hiring for guest staff positions
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Public Schools is holding a hiring fair for substitute and guest positions later this month to help fill holes in its staff. The school district started school earlier this week. Chief Human Resources Officers Sean Hudspeth said full-time teacher staffing is about normal for this time of year, but he needs to hire more support staff.
KSN.com
Back 2 School Splash at Rock River Rapids
It’s back to school time and we have highlighted a few groups that have encouraged students to celebrate the opportunity to go back to school. It is so important to instill the mentality of starting the school off on the right foot and ensuring a positive attitude is one of the most important items on the back-to-school supply list.
KSN.com
Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon
Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
allaccess.com
KDGS (Power 93.5)/Wichita Morning Co-Host Carla Ayala Moves To Afternoons
AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA morning co-host CARLA AYALA has moved to afternoons. AYALA had been paired with PD/morning host GREG WILLIAMS since coming to KDGS in 2017. Prior to that, AYALA had been at KKGQ (Q92) from 2015 to 2017.
Hutchinson celebrating 150 years by bringing back mile-long party
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Many years ago, Hutchinson had the annual Pow Wow celebration. The celebration was so popular that more than 125,000 people would come celebrate. It included a mile-long meal and party. That tradition is back Thursday evening with the city's sesquicentennial celebration. Thursday evening, Hutchinson will relive...
wichitabyeb.com
Three additional Dutch Bros. are on the way with potentially more after that
The first Dutch Bros. in Wichita opened last month at 2860 N. Maize Road. The grand opening for the new coffee option brought big lines and tons of customers. And now, you can expect many more locations coming soon. I’ve been told that three more are in the works:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wichitabyeb.com
Unveiling the 32 BBQ Tournament Bracket for Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ
It’s been a while since we’ve done a tournament bracket. Our Most Liked Series has covered tacos, burgers, and pizza. Now it’s time to move on to the latest category that is definitely a polarizing one that could bring a lot of debate. It’s time to unveil the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket.
wichitabyeb.com
The newest Chick-fil-A in northeast Wichita opens next week
Construction has been going on for most of the year, and on August 24th, the doors are ready to open to the public. Wichita’s latest Chick-fil-A will be opening on Wednesday. The popular chicken restaurant will be located at 2400 N. Greenwich Road, which is just south of Academy...
foxkansas.com
Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish
WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
This Wichita convenience store has just added an Indian food drive-though
Check out the menu for the business-within-a-business
wichitabyeb.com
Go Taco is the true definition of a hidden gem
Some people think you should level set your expectations on food depending on where you go. I believe that if any place is wanting your hard-earned money, they should at least put some effort to try to win your business. This includes anywhere food is sold, like a convenience store or gas station. We don’t necessarily need to expect 5-star meals, but we should at least get something we enjoy.
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
New sushi restaurant that also offers Korean fried chicken has just opened in Wichita
The restaurant, owned by a father and son, offers a a couple of things Wichitans haven’t seen before.
Cuteness alert: Sedgwick County Zoo’s red pandas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the cutest animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo might be the red pandas. This week, the zoo shared a couple of pictures of them on its Facebook page. The post included this message: “Hanging out with Sunsari & Ravi today, these red pandas love to relax!” If you want […]
Comments / 0