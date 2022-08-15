ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Ars Technica

Debit card fraud leaves Ally Bank customers, small stores reeling

Ben Langhofer, a financial planner and single father of three in Wichita, Kansas, decided to start a side business. He had made a handbook for his family, laying out core values, a mission statement, and a constitution. He wanted to help other families put their beliefs into a real book, one they could hold and display.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Tutors Pizza

A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

NIAR and Erickson Precision Ventures unveil first aircraft conversion project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in May, Wichita State University’s (WSU) National Insititute for Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX and Erickson Precision Ventures LLC announced a collaboration agreement. The agreement states that they will perform as many as 24 conversions per year beginning in 2023. This includes modification, maintenance, and engineering of the aircraft. On Thursday, […]
WICHITA, KS
AOL Corp

The Arcade in Wichita is about to get a new Old Town address, expand with food and drink

The retro Old Town arcade that Wichita has enjoyed since 2017 is about to make a move — and get a big upgrade in the process. Derek Sorrells, who co-owns The Arcade at 139 N. Mead with Michael Jensen, says that the business will move this fall to an old warehouse space at 906 E. Third St. The new building, which Sorrells says in its current state is not all that attractive, is being completely redone to accommodate the new business.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Public Schools hiring for guest staff positions

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Public Schools is holding a hiring fair for substitute and guest positions later this month to help fill holes in its staff. The school district started school earlier this week. Chief Human Resources Officers Sean Hudspeth said full-time teacher staffing is about normal for this time of year, but he needs to hire more support staff.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Back 2 School Splash at Rock River Rapids

It’s back to school time and we have highlighted a few groups that have encouraged students to celebrate the opportunity to go back to school. It is so important to instill the mentality of starting the school off on the right foot and ensuring a positive attitude is one of the most important items on the back-to-school supply list.
DERBY, KS
KSN.com

Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon

Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
BENTON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson celebrating 150 years by bringing back mile-long party

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Many years ago, Hutchinson had the annual Pow Wow celebration. The celebration was so popular that more than 125,000 people would come celebrate. It included a mile-long meal and party. That tradition is back Thursday evening with the city's sesquicentennial celebration. Thursday evening, Hutchinson will relive...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Unveiling the 32 BBQ Tournament Bracket for Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ

It’s been a while since we’ve done a tournament bracket. Our Most Liked Series has covered tacos, burgers, and pizza. Now it’s time to move on to the latest category that is definitely a polarizing one that could bring a lot of debate. It’s time to unveil the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The newest Chick-fil-A in northeast Wichita opens next week

Construction has been going on for most of the year, and on August 24th, the doors are ready to open to the public. Wichita’s latest Chick-fil-A will be opening on Wednesday. The popular chicken restaurant will be located at 2400 N. Greenwich Road, which is just south of Academy...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish

WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Go Taco is the true definition of a hidden gem

Some people think you should level set your expectations on food depending on where you go. I believe that if any place is wanting your hard-earned money, they should at least put some effort to try to win your business. This includes anywhere food is sold, like a convenience store or gas station. We don’t necessarily need to expect 5-star meals, but we should at least get something we enjoy.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Cuteness alert: Sedgwick County Zoo’s red pandas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the cutest animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo might be the red pandas. This week, the zoo shared a couple of pictures of them on its Facebook page. The post included this message: “Hanging out with Sunsari & Ravi today, these red pandas love to relax!” If you want […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

