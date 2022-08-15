The retro Old Town arcade that Wichita has enjoyed since 2017 is about to make a move — and get a big upgrade in the process. Derek Sorrells, who co-owns The Arcade at 139 N. Mead with Michael Jensen, says that the business will move this fall to an old warehouse space at 906 E. Third St. The new building, which Sorrells says in its current state is not all that attractive, is being completely redone to accommodate the new business.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO