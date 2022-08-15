Read full article on original website
Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Teton River Temple: Locals react to new temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Record turnout kicks off Madison County Fair
The Madison County Fair is drawing record crowds this year as local residents pack the grounds for the largest fair Madison County has organized yet. “This is the biggest fair that Madison County has put on. … We really wanted to give this to Madison County as maybe a preview to the Blackfoot fair, maybe better than the Blackfoot fair, I’m not going to say,” said Patty Poulsen, a fairgrounds administrator for Madison County.
eastidahonews.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses will start knocking on doors again after two and a half year hiatus
IDAHO FALLS – Jehovah’s Witnesses across the U.S. are celebrating the return of door-to-door missionary work for the first time in two and a half years. In-person proselyting efforts came to a halt in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interruption of more than 100 years of proselyting was an “unprecedented” decision from church leadership, which they believed was the safest decision for congregations and communities.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Christine (Pinnnock) Barney
Christine (Pinnnock) Barney 7/14/1951 - 8/14/2022 On August 14, 2022, Christine Pinnock Barney passed away in Federal Way, Washington, due to natural causes. She was 71 years old at the time of her passing. Christine Pinnock Barney was born on July 14, 1951, to John and Thelma Pinnock in Rexburg, Idaho. She is survived by her sister Cheryl Madsen, her two sons, Darwin and DJ Barney, and many wonderful other family members and friends who knew her. She is preceded in death by her daughter Janece Barney, her parents, her brothers, Tex and Terrell Pinnock, and her sister Charlene Tillock, along with many beloved family members and friends. Christine attended Sugar Salem High School and graduated in May of 1969. While in school, Christine was active in extracurricular activities, including the school drill team and the marching band. She also participated in the local Junior Miss Pageant and was voted Miss Congeniality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons: Dr. David Hill shares how he helped his wife prepare for death
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Dacoda Phelps
Dacoda Phelps 2/24/1995 - 8/17/2022 Dacoda Kent Phelps was born to Teresa and Eric Phelps on February 24, 1995, in Rexburg, Idaho. He was the third of four children Erika, Lacy, Dacoda, and Branson. Growing up you were sure to find Dacoda on the farm, logging with his grandpa, or...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Celebrate You ends summer with a splash
Madison School District's 18th annual Celebrate You drew thousands of people to Porter Park, the Madison Education Center and Madison Junior High School on Tuesday. "It's a celebration for you. We know that some people need communities like this so that people can come and not feel lonely," said event volunteer Johnell Blancaver. "So every year for the last 18 years, we've been doing that. People can just come here and play games and do a lot of activities for the prizes. Everything is free. Everyone seems to be enjoying it so far."
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman and kids nearly hit by train, man fights off robbers and theater opens after flood
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 21 in east Idaho history. LORENZO — A mother and her two children riding a horse and buggy had a “very close call” with a train, The Rigby Star wrote on Aug. 15, 1912.
iqstock.news
Jackson, Wyoming Estate Bordering the National Elk Refuge to Auction with No Reserve via Sothebys Concierge Auctions
In cooperation with Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sothebys International Realty, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction with no reserve in September. NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bordering the National Elk Refuge just fifteen minutes from downtown Jackson, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction next month via Sothebys Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sothebys International Realty. Listed for $8.5 million, the property will sell with no reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 9-15 September via the firms digital marketplace, CaSothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Ashton Library to host Plant Swap
The Ashton Library will hold its second Plant Swap next month. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at the Ashton Community Center’s parking lot located at 925 Main St. It’s being held to help Ashton gardeners see what their neighbors are able to grow in a community where the growing season is short as the winters are long.
Post Register
Fullmer accepts Rigby Police Chief Position
On Monday, Aug. 8, Jefferson County Operations Lieutenant Allen Fullmer accepted the City of Rigby’s offer to be the new Chief of Police following the resignation of former Chief Sam Tower. Fullmer, who has been working with Jefferson County for nearly 18 years, stated he is excited to be...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to assault on woman
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman in the face multiple times. According to the probable cause affidavit, Alex Benson, 37, told police he and the victim were having an argument when he hit her in the face three times.
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
idahofallsidaho.gov
aha! takes to the skies for the first time in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport and the City of Idaho Falls welcomed the inauguration of new nonstop service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 11. The new service connects eastern Idaho’s gateway to area national parks to the tourism-rich...
F&G Commission approved three new land deals across Idaho. Here’s how hunters, anglers and wildlife will benefit
Good news if you’re an Idaho hunter or angler. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of three properties that will provide over a thousand acres of new hunting and fishing access, as well as improved habitat for deer, elk, upland game, fish and more. Two of...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Fire, JPD resolve concern over suspicious bag at St. John’s
A “poorly placed amount of slightly burning garbage” resulted in a temporary lockdown at St. John’s Health this afternoon, according to Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department (JPD). Around 1:30 p.m. an individual reported two bags burning near a trash can to JPD. Both the...
eastidahonews.com
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
Comments / 3