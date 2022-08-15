Read full article on original website
Janice B. Manus, notice
CAMDEN — Janice (Bowley) Manus, of Camden, 73, died on August 15, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later and a memorial service will be announced. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home &...
Robert ‘Jay’ Legere, obituary
Robert “Jay” James Legere, beloved son of John and Kate Legere of Islesboro, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born July 27, 2003 in Belfast, Jay lived in Winterport with his parents and brother until the family moved to Islesboro shortly after his third birthday. Jay attended...
Dolores Marion McCluskey, obituary
WALDOBORO — Dolores Marion McCluskey, “Tootie,” passed away in her home in Waldoboro on August 10, at the age of 82. She was born on August 31, 1939 in Rockland, Maine to Mary Lombardo. Dolores grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in...
Samuel W. Collins, obituary
WALDOBORO — Samuel W. Collins died August 14, 2022 after a brief stay at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. Born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, he was a long-time resident of Abington and Norwell before moving to Waldoboro, Maine six years ago. He graduated from Abington High School, Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire, and Nasson College, Springvale, Maine. He served in the US Coast Guard Reserves. Soon thereafter he worked for John Hancock Insurance Company of Boston in the underwriting department. He then worked for Dobson Distributors in Abington, Massachusetts as an Inventory Manager until his retirement. He was an avid reader with an extensive library, an unabashed Anglophile, a collector of many fine antiques and a lover of all things Dachshund.
‘Doc for ALL Rock’?
There are a lot of “Doc” Wallace signs popping up around Rockport in advance of the town’s Select Board election. I have talked to neighbors who were under the impression that Wallace is moderate but, judging from his writings, he is actually arch-conservative on social issues. People...
Blue and Yellow: persist — Andrea Goodman to play the Bandura for a Ukraine fundraiser
Andrea Goodman will give a presentation featuring the bandura, the national instrument of Ukraine Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at at St. Paul’s Union at 1065 Dutch Neck Road in Waldoboro. The public is invited to attend the event at Mathias Fine Art for this special occasion. Be...
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
Send Jan Dodge back to Augusta to continue her hard work for our community
This November, let’s send Jan Dodge back to Augusta for a third term to work for the people of State House District 39 (Belfast, Northport, and Belmont). I met Jan in 2018 when she went door-to-door in Belfast in her first campaign. Since then, I have seen that not only is she enthusiastic and dedicated to her role in Augusta, but she always quickly replies to emails about legislation and has even asked for my opinions.
WCGH Walk-in Care closed Thursday, Aug. 18
BELFAST — Waldo County General Hospital’s Walk-in Care practice will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 18. It will resume regular hours on Friday, Aug. 19. WCGH Walk-in Care is located in the Biscone Medical Building at 119 Northport Ave., in Belfast, across the street from the hospital. Its regular hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information about WCGH Walk-in Care, please visit wcgh.org/walkin or call 505-4567.
Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey C. Trafton endorses Jason Trundy as his successor
Jason Trundy is the right choice for Waldo County Sheriff! He has held nearly every leadership position in the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office over his 28-year career. He has excelled in each of these assignments. Jason currently serves as the Chief Deputy where he oversees both the Law Enforcement and Corrections Divisions.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 8-12. Camden. Elizabeth Bresnahan to 14 Alden Street LLC. Norma C. Davee Revocable Trust and Robert L. Davee to Robert L. Davee. Peter Camacho, Jennifer Camacho, and Jennifer Mejia to JCPC 203 Bayview...
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND – The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from July 18-Aug. 9. Jonathan D. Afandor, 27, of Long Island, N.Y., assault in Warren May 5, 2021, five months in prison. Andrew M. Arlen, 38, of Rockland, assault in Rockland on Jan. 14, 2022, $500 fine.
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
‘The Ghost Trap’ filmmakers seek extras for Rockland area production
Kendall Cooper Casting is seeking people who want to appear as extras in a movie in production this summer in the Rockland area. The Ghost Trap is a feature film starring Zak Steiner, written by Kay Stephens and directed by James Khanlarian. Local casting director Kendall Cooper is seeking people...
Continue Rockport’s high quality of life by voting for Doc
We are happy to support Doc Wallace in his bid for the Rockport Select Board. As our beautiful seaside town continues to grow more diverse, we need a champion like Doc on our Select Board. As a former school superintendent honored by appointment to the National Blue Ribbon Excellence Panel,...
